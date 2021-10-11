

International Gaming Awards (IGA) organizers, Clever Duck Media kicking off nominations process for 2022 IGA and inviting industry stars to submit nominations for IGA 2022 Awards, celebrating creativity and innovation in the gaming industry.



This year's categories are designed to reflect changes in markets and technologies, but retain their focus on recognising excellence across the gaming industry and focus on social responsibility and sustainability.



The 15th International Gaming Awards provide an invaluable benchmark for technology companies, resort operators and iGaming and sports betting operators on the Global level.



Since the launch of the event in 2008 IGA ceremony raised over hundred thousand for charities and the winners of the prestigious International Gaming Awards have benefited from an increased portfolio of clients, improved marketing exposure, recognition from peers in the industry and government bodies.



International industry experts joined IGA Judging panel and will be announced soon.



Entries are open now and the deadline for entries is the 16th November 2021. The Award entry form, rules and criteria can be accessed via the Gaming Awards official website https://gaming-awards.com/International-gaming-awards



The 15th International Gaming Awards will take place on 31 January 2022 at the Five star venue in London.



Lana Thompson: “We are delighted to be introducing this year’s categories for 2022 IGA ceremony. As organizers of IGA, we annually review all categories to ensure the ceremony is relevant to, and reflects, the gaming industry’s changes. There is no fee to take part, all we ask is that your entry be accompanied by a donation to our chosen charities.

Please donate generously Our Charities|Gaming Awards (gaming-awards.com)



About Clever Duck Media:

Clever Duck Media (CDM)is an Event Management Company with a highly creative, efficient and passionate team with a unique understanding of the Gaming Industry. Clever Duck Media founder of prestigious industry Women in Gaming Diversity Awards hosted for the past 12 years and Industry Community Awards. CDM publish iGaming Post daily news and Infinity Gaming Magazine.



