‘From the Sculptor’s Studio’, authored by Ina Cole, is a new publication consisting of conversations with 20 seminal artists: Fiona Banner, Phyllida Barlow, Anthony Caro, Richard Deacon, Laura Ford, Antony Gormley, Mona Hatoum, Susan Hiller, Anish Kapoor, Tania Kovats, Richard Long, David Nash, Peter Randall-Page, Cornelia Parker, Marc Quinn, Eva Rothschild, Richard Wentworth, Rachel Whiteread, Richard Wilson and Bill Woodrow.



Released in the UK on 21 October 2021 (16 November, overseas) by Laurence King Publishing Ltd, ‘From the Sculptor’s Studio’ is richly illustrated with 165 colour images of the artists’ work, many shown in double-page spreads, as well as portraits of each of the sculptors. In addition, an introductory essay by the author establishes the publication’s context and orientates her particular approach to the subject.



The featured artists, who are celebrated across the world, have produced some of the most iconic works of the late twentieth and early twenty-first centuries. In this insightful book, they were visited in the studio and recorded by the author. Each interview consequently offers a window into their practice, by going behind the scenes to reveal how artworks and exhibitions are brought into existence. The publication’s visual appeal lies in the plethora of images contained in its pages, which directly correspond to the artworks under discussion.



Despite rising interest in sculptural practice, there are relatively few books where the maker’s ideas are fully articulated in their own words. The publication’s uniqueness, therefore, lies in how the voice of the individual artist shines through and elucidates the act of making, to offer the reader unparalleled access into their life and work. Hence, ‘From the Sculptor’s Studio’ makes a significant contribution to current discourse on modern and contemporary arts practice, but through a direct alliance with the artist.



The author, Ina Cole, has written widely on twentieth-century and contemporary art, publishing articles, artist interviews, essays and exhibition catalogues. She is the UK contributing editor for Sculpture; a journal affiliated to the International Sculpture Center in the US. Following 10 years at Tate St Ives and the Barbara Hepworth Museum in the UK, she held several positions within culture and higher education, and has facilitated many live debates with artists. She has an MA in the History of Modern Art and Design from Falmouth University, Cornwall.



