We’ve partnered with Virgin Media for more than two decades and built our business together on innovation and automation to create value for customers

The world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced that the Institute of Innovation and Knowledge Exchange (IKE Institute) the United Kingdom's professional body for innovators, has awarded the Investor in Innovations Standard to GXO’s Virgin Media (GXO-VM) logistics operations.



The Investor in Innovations Standard aligned to the ISO 56002 international innovation guidance standard helps organisations to determine their innovation maturity level, recommends ways on how to improve and optimise their innovation interventions, and assesses the overall impact and value yielded from the innovation activities. This accreditation provides not only a benchmarking assessment of an organisation’s innovation capability, but it also gains structured feedback from customers and stakeholders, to improve external innovation relationships.



The GXO-VM organisation operates a primary distribution centre “the Big Red Shed” based in Wellingborough augmented by a network of 52 Little Red Sheds located at different spots throughout the UK, and is part of the US supply-chain logistics solutions giant GXO. The GXO-VM organisation has a well-established relationship with Virgin Media (VM) since 1999. Virgin Media is part of the Liberty Global organisation, which also includes other media and communication providers such as Telnet and UPC, and has also stakes in Vodafone Ziggo, ITV, All3Media, ITI, Lionsgate amongst others.



Richard Musgrove, GXO-VM’s Account Director said: “Our relationship with Virgin Media continues to strengthen through innovation to increase value to our customers and their userbase. The Investor in Innovations’ accreditation process, which included members of the Innovation Council drawn from other multinational businesses and academics has stress-tested our strategy, and validated our approach to optimising benefits from innovation investments to everyone. This recognition is a reflection of the collective achievements of all our colleagues and partners.”



Gavin Williams, GXO’s Managing Director for the UK and Ireland said: “We’re delighted to receive this prestigious innovation award. We’ve partnered with Virgin Media for more than two decades and built our business together on innovation and automation to create value for customers across the UK.”



Prof Sa’ad Sam Medhat, IKE Institute’s CEO said: “Technology and a proactive mindset were prominent features of the GXO-VM innovation strategy, and it’s how they shaped their competitive position,” said IKE Institute Chief Executive Officer Sa’ad Sam Medhat. “The GXO-VM leadership team’s ability to drive innovation and continuous improvement is exemplary. Their well-articulated innovation policy sets out clear ambitions for embracing transformative innovation. So, many congratulations to the GXO-VM team.”



Notes to editors:



IKE Institute

The Institute of Innovation and Knowledge Exchange (IKE Institute) is the UK's professional body for innovators. It accredits, certifies and benchmarks innovation in such sectors as construction, defence, education, energy, electronics, nuclear, security, technology and transportation.



IKE Institute’s work is guided by the Innovation Council of over 50 c-suite executives that represent different economic sectors. The Institute runs think tanks, conducts research studies, delivers certified training, develops new business models and provides tools to support organisations in their strategic innovation developments. The Institute’s Innovation Manifesto highlights its commitment to support the development of innovative people and organisations. The IKE Institute is represented on the UK Scientific and Parliamentary Committee and the BSI/ISO Technical Innovation Committees amongst other innovation related boards, to influence the inter-relationship between education, business, and government through collaborative networks and knowledge exchange.



Media contacts:



Michelle Medhat

IKE Institute

Tel: +44 (0)7720 286633

michelle.medhat@ikeinstitute.org





About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO is committed to providing a world-class, diverse workplace for its 94,000 team members across 869 warehouse locations totalling 208 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip customers to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain solutions, at scale and with speed. Despite its market leadership, GXO holds only 5% of the fast-growing 130 USD billion potential addressable logistics market in Europe and North America. GXO’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA.



Media Contacts:



Anne Lafourcade

GXO

+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90

anne.lafourcade@gxo.com



Matthew Schmidt

GXO

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com