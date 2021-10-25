This month, leading ethical jewellery brand Lebrusan Studio lifts the lid on Freedom, its new collection of combinable commitment rings.



The award-winning jeweller explains that the selection of highly crafted bands is ‘A celebration of love, offering exactly what it says on the tin: Freedom to express without limitations.’



Embracing a variety of band widths, shapes, details and colours, the Freedom collection is made up of components that clients can mix and match. The result? Unique, self-curated combinations that transcend conventional restrictions. Finished rings can comprise of two, three, four or even five sections, ranging in stature from delicate to chunky.



‘A commitment ring says ‘forever’. Whether gifted as an engagement ring, in lieu of a wedding band or in honour of a special anniversary, paramount is that yours feels just right on your finger, its design an authentic encapsulation of you as an individual,’ says the eponymous brand.



‘Having worked with many LGBTQ+ couples over the years, we appreciate that the conventions of traditional bridal jewellery can, for some people, feel restrictive. Solitaire diamonds and plain gold bands just aren’t for everyone.



‘The inspiration behind this flexible collection is the eclectic variety of clients to walk through our doors on a weekly basis, and our fundamental desire to ensure that nobody feels pigeonholed when shopping for personal jewellery.’



The collection’s flagship piece is the Freedom Rainbow Ring, a 3mm flat band set with a technicolour row of fancy Sri Lankan sapphires. It’s the jeweller’s sparkling take on Gilbert Baker’s iconic rainbow flag.



Cast in 100% recycled yellow or white gold, set with traceable and conflict-free diamonds and sapphires and created here in the UK by skilled and specialist craftspeople, these jewels are the epitome of sustainable.



As with most of Lebrusan Studio’s jewellery, these designs will be brought into fruition on a made-to-order basis. Clients are invited to visit the team at their London Diamond Bourse base to have fun with the rings, experimenting with combinations before finalising their order.



The Freedom Collection launches shortly after Lebrusan Studio announced its fundraising campaign, Lebrusan Studio Against Child Labour. Passionate about utilising jewellery as an active force for good, the jeweller is striving to raise awareness of forced child labour in jewellery supply chains and gather £1,000 in funds for The Global March Against Child Labour.





Notes to editor:

E: arabel@lebrusanstudio.com

T: 07946942350

W: www.lebrusanstudio.com

Social media: @lebrusanstudio

About Lebrusan Studio:

Lebrusan Studio is a jewellery brand that prides itself on beautiful design, beautiful craftsmanship and beautiful ethics. We commission only the best craftsmen in the UK and Spain and work solely with precious metals and gemstones that have been sustainably and ethically sourced – because we don’t support exploitation of any sort. The UK’s first ever Fairtrade Gold licensees, we also offer Fairmined Ecological Gold and 100% recycled materials across our collections.