Measuring changes in brain activity could help researchers to predict consumer preferences for a product, according to new research conducted by Letizia Alvino, Assistant Professor at Nyenrode Business University.



Dr. Alvino says, “Our research aims to examine whether or not electroencephalography (EEG) offers a valuable contribution to the prediction of consumer behaviour and their preferences during product consumption”.



The research involved participants evaluating different red wines while their brain activity was recorded using EEG. The experiment was carried out in two sessions – all participants took part in a blind taste session (where no information about the wine was disclosed), and a normal taste session (both bottles and labels were visible).



The results show that there was a significant difference in the participants’ brain activity after the tasting of the different wines. The findings of the research also suggest that EEG is a useful tool to study consumer preferences during product experience. In comparison to other neuromarketing tools, EEG can record rapid changing patterns of brain activity (high temporal resolution). EEG is also (relatively) low cost, easily manoeuvrable and compatible with other neuromarketing tools. In addition, EEG does not restrict the participant to a small space and therefore help to creates a more realistic and natural experience during an experiment.



According to Dr. Alvino “The use of both physiological and neurophysiological tools enables the study of consumer preferences during consumption, which ultimately may lead to buying a product. EEG can help researchers to create more accurate models of consumer behaviour that can be applied to real-world situations, for instance, in improving consumer experience and product development”.



This research article was published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Marketing and Logistics.



Alvino, L., van der Lubbe, R., Joosten, R. A., & Constantinides, E. (2020). Which wine do you prefer? An analysis on consumer behaviour and brain activity during a wine tasting experience. Asia Pacific Journal of Marketing and Logistics. https://doi.org/10.1108/APJML-04-2019-0240





/ ENDS



For more information, or to speak to Assistant Professor Letizia Alvino, contact Ariella Durban at BlueSky Education on ariella@bluesky-PR.com or call +44 (0)1582 790 706.