During the pandemic, our pets have become so much more important to us therefore, we thought they should not be left out of the Halloween fun this weekend… so here’s an alternative approach to Trick or Treat features! We’ve put together some fun 'have-a-go' copy – Tricks with Treats – working with Arden Grange’s award-winning Tasty Liver Treat reward:

• Play Dead

• Zombie Crawl

• Hide your Eyes

• Thriller

Dog food company Arden Grange and showbiz stunt animal trainer Gill Raddings (credits include Pirates of the Caribbean, After Life, The Duchess) have curated these tricks to promote training as a fantastic way of playing and bonding with our four-legged friends. With rising numbers of dogs in rehoming centres across the country, fun activities such as these can remind folks of the joy a dog can bring!

High-res images for the tricks, including step-by-steps are available here (short videos also available on request): https://www.dropbox.com/sh/jevrvbpxobvmjsw/AACcVgJB9O0YT9pT7...

