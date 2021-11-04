ESSEC Business School will launch a new MSc in Sustainability Transformation in 2022.



The MSc is designed to equip future managers with the knowledge, know-how and network they need to have a sustainable impact on their companies and organizations. This will aid them in becoming agents of change in an increasingly volatile world and to seize new opportunities from sustainability development. It combines knowledge in management and a keen understanding of current social and environmental issues.



Students will be able to specialize in one of six topics, including Circular Economy, Inclusiveness & Diversity, Food Transition, Sustainable Finance and Climate & Biodiversity.



The programme is built on close ties with the world of business, public stakeholders and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) through tailored case studies, learning expeditions, as well as an internship or thesis.



Taught in English, this programme will offer its graduates an array of opportunities, paving the way to a growing range of careers in the field of social or environmental transition in a variety of sectors.



Alexis de La Tour du Pin, Executive Director of the MSc in Sustainability Transformation says “we need to help a new generation of talents emerge: young people graduating from our School with a systemic understanding of these critical issues, boundless creativity for imagining new solutions, and the ability to embody this transformation within organisations. That is precisely the challenge we aim to address with this new program: to train a generation of sustainability transformers.”



The programme will admit it’s first intake of students at the end of August 2022.



/ ENDS



For more information, or to find out about the MSc in Sustainability Transformation, contact Ariella Durban at BlueSky Education on ariella@bluesky-PR.com or call +44 (0)1582 790 706.