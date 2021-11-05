Melanie Forbes, Managing Director of APSCo OutSource, has been named in the latest Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) list of the 100 most influential leaders in the staffing sector in Europe.



Now in its eighth year, the Staffing 100 Europe list recognises those in the profession who have made a significant contribution to the staffing and workforce industry. The list includes entrepreneurs, CEOs, technologists, operations specialists and innovators across the sector.



Commenting on the accolade, Melanie said:

“It’s fantastic to have made the SIA’s latest list of influential leaders alongside a wealth of staffing experts. Achieving this at any time is an honour, but after what has been a tumultuous year for the staffing sector and in the first year of APSCo OutSource is incredible.”



“We’re at an exciting point in the world of recruitment and outsourcing where sector experts are redefining what the staffing sector looks like and how it operates, and I’m delighted to be involved in this revolution. I’d like to offer congratulations to the other leaders who made the list – I look forward to working with many of you in 2022 as we continue to drive the evolution of the staffing sector.”





