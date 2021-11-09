combining jogging with weight training, boxing workout, is becoming very popular."

Run, deadlift, swim, squat. Aerobic vs Anaerobic exercises. Both types of activities are required for maximum fitness of our physical bodies and mental health.



Swimming, jogging, cycling, and rowing are examples of aerobic workouts, often known as cardio conditioning. It's great for your heart, stamina, mood, and longevity.



Only doing aerobic exercises can be rather one-sided and it is more effective when paired with anaerobic exercises.



Weight lifting, high-intensity interval training, and martial arts are examples of anaerobic activities that also provide a variety of health and fitness advantages. It builds muscle, strengthens bones and joints faster than aerobic workouts, increases core strength; the only drawback is that anaerobic exercises demand more knowledge. If you are a workout newbie, you can jog on your own, but you should not lift weights intensely on your own; a professional trainer is highly recommended.



Another benefit of Cross Training, compared to only one sided workouts, your body gets in different shape. Opposed to a cardio only athlete, it is usually more muscular and defined, but still has a lean, healthy appearance.



The Cross Training trend, according to Arvy Andres, founder of London-based fitness retailer Gymzey, is highly noticeable. "Many customers are now purchasing kettlebells, dumbbells, treadmills and boxing gloves, indicating that " combining jogging with weight training, boxing workout, is becoming very popular." "We've also noticed an increase in people doing their own body exercises on pull-up stations. Push-up stands are also popular. It's worth noting that the use of medicine balls, boxing bags and bulgarian bags increased, too."

It just reaffirms that cross-training is on the rise, with clients eager to appear not only muscled but also healthy and fit. Definitely the right path to optimal fitness.



