After much anticipation the shortlist for the inaugural APSCo OutSource Awards for Excellence has been announced.







The awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the recruitment outsourcing sector. Shortlisted companies will be invited to attend a Q&A session with APSCo’s panel of independent judges, with the winners announced at a gala awards dinner in conjunction with the APSCo Awards for Excellence on Monday the 6th of December.







Melanie Forbes, Managing Director of APSCo OutSource, commented:







“It’s fantastic to see so many high-quality award entries in the first ever APSCo OutSource Awards for Excellence. In what has been a stellar first year for us – having welcomed numerous new members and trusted partners into the fold – we’re delighted that so many of our network submitted what have been incredible award entries. Congratulations to all those who have made the shortlist – I look forward to seeing you all in person at the awards gala next month!”





The shortlisted companies include:





RPO of the Year



· Resource Solutions



· Yoh Services LLC/DZConneX



· Lorien





MSP of the Year



· Guidant Global



· NES Fircroft



· NHS Professionals





The Impact Award (for Trusted Partners)



· eTeam



· High5



· VNDLY





The Talent Service Partner of the Year





This talent services partner has been nominated by both TAPFIN and Guidant Global and represents an APSCo Trusted Partner who has provided an exceptional service to both members throughout the past 12 months. The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony.







Ends



Press contact



Vickie Collinge



vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790705