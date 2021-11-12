For those looking for a great Christmas Day out with family or friends, Blenheim Palace offers a triple festive delight between 19 November and 2 January 2022.

See the palace state rooms transformed to become The Nutcracker’s fairy-tale workshops.

Enjoy a traditional Christmas Market in the courtyard with wooden chalets hosting hand-picked artisans.

Be surrounded by over a million twinkling lights, colourful trees and amazing illuminated installations, all choreographed to a soundtrack of much-loved seasonal music as you follow the outdoor illuminated trail.



• The story of The Nutcracker re-imagined for Britain’s greatest palace

Explore the Palace’s state rooms, each one exquisitely transformed and filled with hidden surprises – from the toymaker’s workshop on a frosty Christmas Eve; through the glistening Land of Snow and onto the candy-cane Kingdom of Sweets adorned with the sweetest of treats and larger-than-life gingerbread men. It’s a fairy-tale world where nothing is quite as it seems, from a dashing Nutcracker Prince and an army of mice to a Sugar Plum Fairy and a music box with a difference. This fantastical winter wonderland is where the magic really begins….



• Welcoming the return of the Blenheim Palace Christmas Market

Taking place beneath the stunning backdrop of the baroque Oxfordshire Palace, visitors can escape the bustle of the high street and soak up the yuletide atmosphere at the Christmas Market which returns from 19 November – 19 December 2021. The traditional wooden chalets will be showcasing a range of festive treats from designer-makers and artisan food and drink producers.



• Christmas at Blenheim Palace – Illuminated Trail

The illuminated trail returns but follows a brand-new route that takes you across the South Lawn and into the woods beyond. View the moon and the stars reflected in the Lake – as the constellations seem closer than ever before, firework trees fizz with lights that flash up from the undergrowth and along the branches. There are stars and baubles where you least expect them, a rainbow effect in the laser garden and, for the first time in the UK, a new installation from French light artists TILT, Bloom will rise high into the night sky. With favourites like the Water Terrace fire garden and tunnel of light returning, it will be picture-perfect.



Christmas at Blenheim Palace provides a special way to celebrate the festive season with an unmissable experience. Tickets are selling fast, book now to avoid disappointment: https://christmasatblenheim.com



There will be photocall opportunities at the opening of the Christmas Lights trail on Thursday, November 18. Email matt@flamingo-marketing.co.uk for more information.





Admission: Limited capacity with timed entry, early booking advised

Combined tickets from: Adult £50, Concession: £48.50, Child (age 3-16) £30,

Family £140 (2 adults & 2 children). Parking: £10.

Annual Pass Holders*: Adult £21.50, Child (age 3-16) £15,

Family £70 (2 adults & 2 children). * Price applies for entry into the Palace before 4.00pm

Free entry for carers and children aged 2 & under. Parking: £10.

Free entry to Christmas Market. Parking charges apply after 10.00am.

For full pricing and ticket information visit blenheimpalace.com/christmas

Website: https://christmasatblenheim.com mychristmastrails - #christmasatblenheimpalace



Address: Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, Oxfordshire. OX20 1UL





