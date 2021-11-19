The Point Holidays is a local, family-run company with some of the best choice of high-quality holiday rental properties in Polzeath, Daymer Bay and Rock, managed by a friendly team who all live and work in North Cornwall.



Having recently added several new properties in Polzeath, Daymer Bay and Rock to its holiday rentals collection, The Point at Polzeath (known as The Point) is excited to be launching ‘The Point Holidays’ with its own dedicated website: The Point Holidays.



The Point is a year-round holiday venue in North Cornwall offering holiday rental accommodation ranging from one-bedroom apartments to houses sleeping up to 16 people, plus an 18-hole golf course, leisure centre, restaurant, and sports bar.



At the same time, The Point has completely updated its website (www.thepointatpolzeath.co.uk|http://www.thepointatpolzeath.c...]) to make it easier to use and provide more inspiration and information. Among many upgrades, the new website includes images of the award-winning golf course, sample menus for the restaurant and the Bear Bar, plus details of fitness classes and links to the collection of high-quality holiday rental accommodation from The Point Holidays.



The Point will be celebrating its 10th birthday in March 2022. After rescuing it from administration, Jeremy and Eva Davies have successfully redeveloped it and are now delighted to have appointed Tom O’Donnell as Managing Director of The Point.



Tom brings many years of experience and local knowledge from his previous roles, including Managing Director of John Bray Cornish Holidays. The Point Holidays has already attracted several new properties in Polzeath, Daymer Bay, and Rock, whose owners favour using a well-established local agency to look after their property.



Tom will lead the expansion of The Point Holidays with the ambition to become the best local, family-run holiday rental and management company in the area. With a continued drive to provide outstanding customer service, the team have a shared passion to provide unforgettable experiences for guests to enjoy what the local area has to offer.



Jeremy and Eva commented: “2021 was a particularly busy year for ‘staycation’ holidays in Cornwall, with lots of loyal and new customers enjoying the local beaches and the best of what Cornwall has to offer. Building relationships with loyal customers is at the heart of everything we do at The Point and their feedback as to how we dealt with the challenging COVID conditions has been excellent.”



Tom O’Donnell, Managing Director of The Point, added: ‘We are very fortunate to have an abundance of natural beauty on doorstep, and our team are passionate about the area and committed to sharing their local knowledge and expertise to help our customers create cherished memories. We expect the recent popularity of staycations to continue and are delighted to expand our collection of quality holiday homes into the neighbouring villages of Rock, Polzeath and Trebetherick. Forming long lasting relationships with likeminded homeowners and guests helps us create a recipe to offer some of the most memorable family holidays in the area.”



The full range of holiday rental accommodation available from The Point Holidays at The Point and in Polzeath, Rock and Trebetherick, can be viewed and booked online at: The Point Holidays or by speaking to the team at The Point on 01208 863000.

To see what else The Point has to offer in addition to holiday accommodation, please visit The Point at Polzeath.



ENDS





Notes to editors:

• The Point’s 18-hole golf course hosts the PGA Cornish Golf Festival and is the largest Pro Am in the UK. It won Course of the Year 2017. Its driving range has four covered bays, three outdoor bays and a teaching bay.

