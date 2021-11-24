‘Tis the season for a gift guide!



Whether it’s our own principles or we’re buying for someone we know, there are calls for ever more conscious gifts.



And we have some wonderful ideas for gifts that give back - if you haven’t wrapped up your gift guides already!



Christmas Gifts that Give Back

Our conscious gift guide includes gifts from retail partners on Give As You Live Online (our client), an online platform that gives money to charity when you shop online at no extra cost to you. Choose your charity on their website, then shop online as you normally would (at over 5,0000 high-street retailers) turning ordinary Christmas shopping into extraordinary donations.



You can see the gift guide attached, it includes gifts from The Ethical Superstore, House of Fraser, Fortnum & Mason, Red Letter Days, and Photobox with gifts starting from £8.95.



For more information, please just get in touch.



All the best,

Lizzie

07572 943497

lizzie@warrioragency.co.uk