Homebuyer Conveyancing Comparison website goes that extra mile. Within each purchase conveyancing quote they include a savvy search pack that includes not only Chancel but a search pledge.



If the property transaction fails through no fault of the Homebuyer another set of searches is provided for Free up to a value of £300. That is welcomed by all and provides peace of mind. As we all know buying and selling UK property is stressful simply because you have to spend money from the outset and only when you get to exchange of contracts does the offer become binding. This could take several months.



The Homebuyer Conveyancing comparison service provides like for like conveyancing quotes direct from High Street Solicitors. The Consumer can browse the nationwide panel of Conveyancers pricing without entering their personal details. A feature that mitigates spam. An independent solution to finding a Solicitor by price, location and by Mortgage Lender.



Some years ago everyone wanted a local Solicitor but now because of covid Homebuyers and Sellers are happy to instruct a Solicitor that is based in a low cost of living area. Low cost of living equals cheaper pricing. Buyers and Sellers can save money whilst instructing a lender approved Conveyancing Solicitor.



A no hassle approach where the Consumer can connect to their chosen Solicitor / Conveyancer 24/7 by taking a quote away and scheduling a call back.



On instruction the Solicitor will send out a Client Care Pack. On receipt the Buyer / Seller must complete the documentation and send back via email. A simple process that ensures the conveyance can begin literally next day if forms are returned promptly.



In the current market Sellers should instruct a Solicitor before offer acceptance stage, leaving time for the Solicitor to carry out the necessary ID checks. When an offer is accepted the Seller can confidently pass over their Solicitor details.



Buyers and Sellers should check that they pass over their correct Solicitor details covering direct phone number and email address. It's a good idea to send a test email.



Homeowners, Investors and First Time Buyers can make their move with Homebuyer Conveyancing.



Email: info@homebuyerconveyancing.com

Phone: 0345 463 7664

Web : https://www.homebuyerconveyancing.com