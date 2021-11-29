Stop Press - November 30th 7PM Expert Webinar on Cannabis and Menopause - looking at how useful prescribed cannabis medicines can be in the treatment of menopause symptoms including; insomnia, brain fog, depression and anxiety.



A panel of experts who are all available for interview including Female Health Consultant Dr Sally Ghazaleh and Neuropsychiatrist Dr Maya Bodani will discuss how helpful cannabis meds. can be in dealing with the problems suffered by menopausal women.



For further information or interview with patients or the expert speakers please contact Jessica Smith - jessica.smith@integroclincis.com or M: 07710274661





Participants

Rachel Mason, founder Our Remedy CBD

Rachel is the founder of Our Remedy, a wellness brand for women. After studying graphic design she co-founded two start ups; a healthy eating cafe and a vape brand. After going through some serious health issues and finding CBD really helpful she launched her own well- ness brand focussed on women. Driven by her passion for the environment Rachel has created the UK’s first plastic free CBD oil brand with a focus on women’s health.

www.ourremedy.co.uk



Dr Sally Ghazaleh, pain consultant, Integro Clinics

Dr Ghazaleh is a pain management consultant and also prescribes cannabis-based medicines and is the Women’s Pain Expert at Integro Medical Clinics. Sally specialises in managing patients with lower back pain, neck pain, neuropathic pain, abdominal pain, cancer pain, complex regional pain syndrome, post-stroke pain and fibromyalgia. She has a particular interest in bladder and abdominal pain in women, and women’s health in general. She is fluent in Arabic, English and Hungarian.

www.integroclinics.com

Sarah Higgins, CNS

Sarah is a Clinical Nurse Specialist, with over 10 years’ experience working in the NHS. She developed an interest in medical cannabis and its application in women’s health following the implementation of routine screening for recreational drug use in sexual and reproductive health services. On exploring this further she identified a trend in which women were often self-medicating with cannabis for hormone related difficulties.



Dr Mayur Bodani, neuropsychiatrist, Integro Clinics

Dr Bodani is qualified in both General Medicine (to hospital medicine standard) and neuropsychiatry and has over 25 years of experience in the field. He has successfully treated many patients with psychiatric disorders such as depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, psychosis and dementia, championing the holistic approach. Dr Bodani is also a well-recognised expert in medicolegal cases, for example where there has been an accident and a brain or other injury

is sustained. He has worked on more than 120 cases in the past three years alone and is one of the leading figures in this field. Dr Bodani is also one of the prescribing psychiatrists at Integro Clinics and has been interested to see how cannabis medicines can be applied in mental health management.





The webinar is free of charge, please register at:

The webinar is free of charge, please register at Eventbrite.

