In a collaboration with songwriter Maja Vasilj (Nashville), Natalie Nicole Gilbert (Los Angeles) - indie songwriter and vocalist - has released an inspiring new music video, Victory.



The original cut, titled Victory is Never Free comes from Gilbert's latest album, Recovery.



"We've seen so many people struggling for many different reasons - health, economics, uncertainty. This song reminds us that we're all capable of great things if we persevere and keep believing in our own strength and determination," says Natalie Nicole.



The video has already garnered over 24,000 views. The alt cut of the song, Victory (Music Video Mix), is available now on Spotify and all digital music platforms.