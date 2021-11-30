Girl band Atomic Kitten have announced that they are reuniting in 2022 to celebrate 22 years since the release of their debut album “Right Now”, which saw the band stay in the top 100 for thirty-seven weeks when they first broke onto the scene in 2000-2001!



Elizabeth McClarnon, Natasha Hamilton and Jenny Frost are best known for being chart topping Liverpudlian girl band Atomic Kitten. Over the years the trio have been celebrated as one of Europe's most-loved groups, with an accolade of global success’s including TOPPING THE CHARTS IN 19 COUNTRIES, 13 top 10 singles, 15 top 20’s, 3 number 1’s and a no1 album to match.



"Last summer we got to experience a glimpse of our previous lives and we loved it! 15 years later with no rehearsals and nervous as ever we took to the stage in the middle of Trafalgar Square where the atmosphere in London was alive, as England came together to support the final of Euro2020. It was enough to light the fire between us and we can’t wait to see what new memories we can make 2022.” Tash, Liz and Jen x



“Last summer was such a beautiful, nostalgic experience being back with the girls, I truly loved every minute & I’m super excited to be doing it all over again but this time on a tour!!! I must admit when the offer of the tour first came in I was super nervous but I’m a great believer in signs, so when I noticed that the Liverpool show was on my Mums birthday - I knew my Ángels above were showing me the way (subtle as ever Mum). I can’t wait to perform for you, it’s going to spark some amazing memories for us all & hopefully make some fabulous new ones, that will last a lifetime." Jen x



With a legacy behind them Atomic Kitten have become synonymous with fun, glamour, beauty and most importantly some of the best pop tunes of multiple generations!



20 years since the release of their monster hit “Whole Again” ATOMIC KITTEN’s Liz, Tash and Jenny reunited for an impromptu one week stint to support the England football team, with the release of a reimagined version of their classic hit with a Euro’s 2020 twist for England fans.



“The love we received in the summer from reforming for just one week was so overwhelming and I had such a good time performing with Jen & Tash that touring again felt like a brilliant idea. I just hope my knees can take it!” Liz McClarnon



“Wow, what can I say?! I am so excited to be back touring with Liz & Jenny again. Summer 2021 was a complete whirlwind after reforming briefly for the euros. But one thing has always stood the test of time, our friendship and love for each other.



The girls are the big sisters that I never had. So after all this time, deciding to reunite and go back on tour as a 3 piece is giving me all the feels! We are going to have so much fun and bring back all the nostalgia to the fans who have supported us throughout the years. 2022 is set to be an incredible year.” Natasha Hamilton



Released through Columbia Records the track re entitled “Southgate You’re The One” reached no4 in the itunes music chart and gave the girls another top 20 official chart hit to add to their credits. This campaign also saw the girls reunite after 15 years to perform as a trio live in Trafalgar Square for the Mayors of London Office Euro Final Official Party.



With show dates already in the 2022 diary and an exciting year to come, this girl band are very much proving that they are still very much alive and purring!



‘Whole Again’ went straight in at Number One in 2002 staying at the top of the charts for an amazing four weeks, the track beat off competition from U2 amongst others, and broke a Guinness World Record in the process, with Atomic Kitten becoming the 1st girl group with the longest stay in the UK top 40 even beating The Spice Girls record for Wannabe.



The Kittens’ success has taken them all around the globe including being crowned the Face of MTV Asia. Having done everything from topping the charts all over the world to pinning their AK slogan across Prince Charles' chest, as guests of HRH at the 2001 Party in The Park, the Kittens also picked up several awards along the way. These include: 2001 Disney Awards for Best Pop Act and World's Sexiest Females, Best Pop Act nomination at the MTV Europe Awards, Smash Hits Poll Winners Award for Best Single, the Music Week award for Best Pop act online with AtomicKitten.com, Capital Award for best pop group, and 'Best Pop Single' and 'Best British Newcomer' at The Brit Awards.





