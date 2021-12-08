With Christmas just around the corner, here’s a last-minute gift that can work for all the family. PictoScanner brings old photos to life so you can relive those old family photos and memories of Christmas past. It is a portable scanner that turns negatives and slides into digital images using any smartphone. Simple to use, it is a carboard, AA battery-powered backlight that uses a smartphone camera and app to scan and digitise negatives and slides. It is available on Amazon.



Pictoscanner is a simple and effective way to digitise images from film negatives, ideal for families with drawers full of forgotten images and a great last minute Christmas gift.



How it works

The PictoScanner is fun and can be set up in seconds. The principle is based on a photographer’s light table, the LED backlight diffuses an equal light across the whole negative or 35 mm slide. It can also be used with a DSLR.



The PictoScanner app turns any smartphone into a scanner. The app will ask what you want to scan (negatives, positive colour or Black & White), the user then positions the camera lens of the phone on the small hole on the top bed of the PictoScanner and takes the picture. The negative or slide is then digitized and can be shared instantly.



The app also has editing tools and filters to modify the frame, exposure, contrast, saturation and temperature of the images.

Key features:

• Made of cardboard and folds nearly flat when not in use (40x110x150mm)

• Assembles in seconds

• Designed to be used with PictoScanner’s free Android or iOS app

• AA battery-powered

• Simple to use and does not require a computer or need to be plugged in



Where to buy: Amazon, priced at £39.90

Download app: Apple AppStore and Google Play

Product URL: https://pictoscanner.com/



Notes to Editors

The PictoScanner was designed by Simon Lautrop, a Danish photographer. It was first marketed in Denmark, France and now in the UK. In the United States it is labelled by Kodak. To learn more visit website https://pictoscanner.com/, Instagram or Facebook.



