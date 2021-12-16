Skip navigation
Hooch, the ultimate refreshment with zing, is excited to announce it is now an official sponsor of the super fun, totally bonkers Bongo’s Bingo!

Re-working the classic game of bingo with banging tunes and an up-for-it party mentality, Bongo’s is the must-do experience of the moment. From humble beginnings in Liverpool, to hundreds of events across the country every month, this mad-cap bingo party is about to reach a whole new level with Hooch.

Hooch will be offering lucky fans on their Instagram page the chance to win unrivalled Hooch x Bongo’s Bingo prize experiences across the year. Even better, anyone attending a Bongo’s Bingo event will have the chance to win a case of Hooch in venue.

To celebrate this brilliant partnership, we are going to be sending out some free goodies including Hooch x Bongos Bingo merch and of course, some Hooch to enjoy! We will also be throwing in 2 x Bongo’s Bingos tickets to a venue of your choice to one lucky receiver of the box.

If you would like to try your luck for the free tickets or fancy some free Hooch x Bongos Bingo goodies, please send over your full name and address to lauren.jenkinson@globalbrands.co.uk by Tuesday 21st December.

*Coverage is encouraged for receivers of the box.

