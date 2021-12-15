The latest edition of our Data Insights report provides a valuable insight into contaminated land risk as derived from our data

** Landmark Information’s series of reports offer insightful round-up of property, environmental and land-based intelligence **



Landmark Information has today announced the publication of the second edition of its Data Insights Report for property and land professionals, which this time delves into the history and origin of land contamination across England and Wales.



The report provides an insight into land contamination risk that is today regulated under Part 2A of the Environmental Protection Act 1990. This includes past industrial processes, waste disposal practices, military activities or accidents that may have released substances on or in land, which has the potential to be harmful human health, damage property, impact ecosystems or pollute coastal, surface and ground water.



It also offers an insight into the ten local authorities with the most Recorded Landfill Sites, all of which are located in the South East of England – with Spelthorne Borough Council leading the ranking with 20% of its land designated in this category. This is followed by the London Borough of Hounslow, Thurrock Borough Council, London Borough of Havering and London Borough of Barking And Dagenham.



The report also considers Historic Land Use, taking into account manmade risks as well as naturally occurring land contaminants. Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council (18%), Kingston upon Hull City Council (17%), Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council (16%), Stoke-on-Trent City Council (16%) and Wolverhampton City Council (15%) have been identified as having the highest percentage of land covered by Potentially Infilled Land.



Chris Loaring, managing director of Landmark Information (Legal), said, “At Landmark, we provide data that helps to mitigate risk for our clients and helps them make due diligence decisions faster. Understanding the health of land and property is paramount in making those decisions. While we live on a relatively small island, the land has been used intensively since the 1700s. Therefore, having the ability to understand and assess historic and current land use, as well as naturally occurring hazards, is an essential element of managing our land use as it continues to evolve.



“The latest edition of our Data Insights report provides a valuable insight into contaminated land risk as derived from our data, as well as information relating to the role of the Part 2A of the Environmental Act 1990 and the associated obligations that landowners, land developers and local authorities need to consider.”



Landmark Information would like to extend its thanks to Paul Nathanail, Technical Director (Contamination) at GHD UK for providing the opening introduction to the Data Insights Report.



Landmark Information has an extensive wealth of data that is used across the property industry, every day, by developers, property lawyers, environmental consultants, estate agents, surveyors, architects and planners to help in confident decision-making and in transactions. To access a copy of the Data Insights Report, visit https://go.landmark.co.uk/contaminated-land-insight-report.



For more information on Landmark Information, visit www.landmark.co.uk or call 03300 366000.





Ends







Notes to Editors:



About Landmark Information:

As part of the UK’s largest property and land data business, Landmark Information supports the entire value chain of the property industry.



With more than 25 years’ experience, our data, technology and services power confident property and land decisions for architects, surveyors, estate agents, environmental consultants, mortgage lenders, real estate professionals, land developers, property lawyers and resellers to these markets.



Our business consists of six specialist business divisions, which serve these market groups: Landmark Estate Agency Services, Landmark Geodata, Landmark Legal, Landmark Valuation Services, Landmark Solutions, Landmark Insurance Services.



Landmark Information is part of the Landmark Information Group, which is a national business and a subsidiary of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT).



Visit http://www.landmark.co.uk/ or follow Landmark on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LandmarkUK



Editor’s Contact:

Peppa Sheridan

Peptalk Communications

peppa@peptalkpr.co.uk