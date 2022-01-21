HigherDOSE Co-founders Katie Kaps + Lauren Berlingeri Host A Female-Led Exploration

of the Biohacking Revolution



The industry’s leading infra-red tech and holistic wellness brand HigherDOSE has launched a new Youtube series titled BioHack-Hers, led by co-founders and female biohackers Katie Kaps and Lauren Berlingeri.





From ketamine therapy to vaginal O-shots, stem cell facials to ozone therapy, BioHack-Hers explores the wildest wellness trends and most extreme treatments, with a core mission to educate women about their bio-individuality and give them the tools they need to reach their own best selves, with content designed to educate people on how to take control of their own wellness regimens.







BIOHACK-HERS TRAILER LINK: (https://youtu.be/tHD1ahEpsxU)







In each BIOHACK-HERS episode, Lauren and Katie will explore the evolutionary arc of vitality, longevity, and the age-old human pursuits that are driving some of today’s hottest wellness trends, following the below outline:





● YESTERDAY: They explore the ancient wisdom & time-honored practices that cultures have used for centuries to achieve wellness goals.



● TODAY: They look at the emerging innovations and tools that mainstream audiences are using to hack this space. These are the hottest treatments you’ve been dying to try.



● TOMORROW: They test out the wildest wellness innovations for themselves and take you behind the scenes of the biohacking world.





The female experience will inform the way they ask questions, choose health treatments, and think about the impact of their wellness experiments. The duo is using the series as an opportunity to invite women into the biohacking conversation – and reimagine tomorrow’s tools & techniques for all bodies. New episodes will debut each month, with every month having a specific theme:





January: Mental Health,

February: Sex and Intimacy

March: Beauty & Skin

April: Longevity

May: Energy

June: Flow



The treatments covered include clinical ketamine therapy, vaginal O-shots, ozone therapy, and stem cell facials, to name a few, hearing directly from experts including extreme performance trainer Cayce Kolodney, celebrity facialist Thuyen Nguyen, and Flow Research Institute founder Steven Kotler.





Biohacking refers to a growing movement that combines science-backed strategies, natural tools, and advanced technologies to ‘hack’ your physical and cognitive health, optimizing your body and mind to work and feel better. Lauren and Katie, who have both explored biohacking in their personal lives, cracked the code on using infrared light as a biohack for energy, skin, stress, and circulation, making waves in the industry as advocates for the movement. As two female biohackers, Lauren and Katie bring a fresh perspective to a space that has been dominated by male voices from its inception.





What started in 2016 as an insta-famous brick-and-mortar spa company and pivoted into a d2c at-home product company during the pandemic in 2020 has evolved into the wellness technology innovator and category disruptor—effectively bringing the infrared spa experience home to consumers and doubling its business (200% YoY) in the past year. With the launch of Biohack-Hers, Lauren and Katie have a platform to share their biohacking insights and wellness authority to their expanding global customer base, making the HigherDose lifestyle accessible to the masses.





ABOUT LAUREN BERLINGERI AND KATIE KAPS:

Two female entrepreneurs who came together to change the spa industry with revolutionary infrared light technology at Higher- DOSE. HigherDOSE is a new kind of spa that uses the power of light therapy to improve your health and mood. Lauren Berlingeri began as a renowned nutritionist, health coach, and the host of the popular viral series Woman vs. Workout, when she discovered the power of infrared saunas to help boost mood and recover from her intense exercise challenges. Katie Kaps met Lauren while at a detox center in NYC. Katie is a former investment banker at Merrill Lynch and International Employee of the Year at Tough Mudder. She had just started pursuing her passion consulting for health & wellness companies. When she heard about Lauren's plan to bring a natural high to people through infrared sauna technology, she was hooked. Together, Lauren and Katie created HigherDOSE, a brand that is all about getting high naturally, with their infrared sauna blanket as their first spa service and take-home product.