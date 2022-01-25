Today sees the launch of Acala’s newest DIY Beauty Kit: DIY Tinted Lip Balm.



A wonderful zero-waste gift for you or anyone who loves colour and creativity! And the key ingredient, organic shea butter, will ensure the recipient has kissably soft lips!



This DIY Kit makes three of your very own all-natural lip tints or cheek balms.



The kit includes: Shea butter, almond oil and beetroot powder for colouring, three empty pots, a muslin bag and instructions.



How it works: Everything in the kit is ready weighed out, so all you need to do is follow the simple instructions.



Wrapped in an Acala Linen Bag, it’s ready to be gifted straight out of the post. Ideal for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, a treat for yourself and any other gifting occasion!



Customers can purchase online for £19.99 at https://acalaonline.com/products/diy-tinted-lip-balm?variant...



ABOUT ACALA



Acala is an online store offering an extensive range of zero-waste, natural, and vegan health and beauty products from its own and other leading brands.



Our promise to you is to provide you with the tools and products you need to create a better, happier, SUSTAINABLE lifestyle for yourself, without making big lifestyle changes. (And have a little fun in the process!)



Acala was founded in 2018 from a desire to make being a conscious consumer simple and accessible to all. The company is based in Suffolk.



Acala products can be purchased online at www.acalaonline.com



For further information, samples or high res images, please email eva@acalaonline.com