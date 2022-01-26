Mining poses danger for the climate and biodiversity, according to new research by Vienna University of Economics and Business (WU).



The study, lea by Victor Maus from the WU Institute for Ecological Activities, used earth observation satellites to make a comprehensive assessment of the global impact of mining activities.



He found the land of high value for biodiversity conservation and climate stability is most impacted by mining – this is because 29 percent of global mining areas is within tropical and subtropical moist broadleaf forests, which supports at least 50 percent of the world’s species.



“The global mining sector plays a dual role in sustainable development: On the one hand, mineral extraction produces the most significant human-made waste flows, pollutes and destroys natural habitats across the entire globe, and contributes to biodiversity loss and climate change.



“At the same time, tackling the current environmental crisis requires a transition to renewable energy, for which mineral extraction will play a critical role. As it stands, renewable energy sources will require more mining in the future,” says Maus.



The study demonstrates that information extracted from satellite data can enhance environmental transparency in the growing mining industry.



It also highlights the need to increase awareness of the impact of mining for everyone involved in global supply chains.





