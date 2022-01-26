Leading ethical jewellery brand Lebrusan Studio has raised £1,000 for the Global March Against Child Labour.



In acknowledgement of 2021 as the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour, the London and Brighton based jeweller spent six months gathering funds for Global March, encouraging direct donations to the charity via a dedicated fundraising page, Lebrusan Studio Against Child Labour. To incentivise engagement, the brand offered rewards in exchange for donations, including pairs of hand-crafted silver filigree stud earrings and charms for donations of £100+ and £50+ respectively, and discount codes for use across online collections.



“An estimated one million children work globally in the mining of precious metals and gemstones. In artisanal and small-scale gold mines, many children work in deep, unstable pits, many suffer respiratory diseases and long-term injury and many are exposed to toxic chemicals that can cause irreversible conditions,” the studio’s award-winning Founder & Designer Arabel Lebrusan tells us.



“As an ethical jeweller, it’s not enough for us to simply use sustainable materials and ethical practises. It’s our responsibility to cast light on these injustices, campaign for mandatory human rights diligence in supply chains, and strive for an industry free of exploitation.”



Lebrusan Studio’s chosen charity, Global March, is the world’s largest network of trade unions, teachers’ associations and civil society organisations working towards the shared goal of eliminating and preventing all forms of child labour, slavery and trafficking. Their primary tacks are implementing policy changes and ensuring access by all children to free, meaningful and quality education.



“We’re very pleased to be donating £1,000 to an organisation underpinned by such determined and compassionate people. We’d like to extend a huge and heartfelt thank you to everyone who made that possible by engaging with our fundraiser, be it donating money or helping to spread the word. You have contributed to crucial changes.”



Lebrusan Studio, who specialises in engagement rings, wedding bands and bespoke commissions crafted from responsibly sourced materials, boycotted Black Friday sales last year, instead pledging to donate 20% of all Black Friday weekend proceeds directly to Global March. The independent jeweller also donates quarterly to the Water Project.



The brand can now be visited by appointment at their new headquarters at the London Diamond Bourse, the world-famous jewellery institution nestled in the heart of Hatton Garden.





