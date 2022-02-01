Responding to the announcement from Sajid Javid that a consultation will be launched to revoke Covid vaccine mandates in the NHS, Tania Bowers, Global Public Policy Director at the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) comments:







“While there are benefits to the mandatory vaccination scheme, this requirement was exacerbating skills shortages across healthcare at a time when demand on the sector is high. We’ve already seen care homes reporting staffing shortages following a vaccine mandate roll out last year and expect that any such requirements in the NHS would place further pressures on an already struggling workforce.







“We've seen most pressure when healthcare employers have chosen to extend this mandate to those in roles that aren’t patient facing, which was never required by the Government. This potentially exposed NHS clients to allegations of discrimination and caused disputes with candidates in these positions."







Ends







Press contact







Vickie Collinge







vickie@bluesky-pr.com







01582 709705