International Body of Art is extremely excited to announce its first exhibition Between the Headlines that celebrates a beautiful merge of art within photojournalism, exhibiting the works of eight selected emerging artists from eight different countries.



The current, constant news cycle can be overwhelming, which is why the exhibition presents a different way of communication via a curated collection of photography, video and sound - creating a space for the artists to display a different side of photojournalistic practices whilst exploring different relatable topics and issues from their backgrounds.



The aim of these works is to look at photojournalism as an art form and a tool to inform people on the current affairs by sharing an interactive visual experience, which challenges the public to get more involved with the artwork and the issues portrayed.



Join us at Main Studio Space at

Black Swan Studios

2-3 Black Swan Yard,

Bermondsey Street,

London, SE1 3XW



ONE DAY ONLY

25th February 2022

From 4pm until 10pm