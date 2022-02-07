Wing Mirror Man, the UK’s leading supplier of wing mirrors, has taken on its 2nd new apprentice in just over a year in order to support a growth in sales following the lockdowns.



The Bury, Greater Manchester-based company has seen record sales since June 2021 and has brought in Millie Barrick as an apprentice sales & administrative assistant to increase its customer support team.



Wing Mirror Man supplies wing mirrors for almost all makes and models of cars, vans and motorhomes to customers in the UK, Europe and further afield.



It supplies trade customers such as ambulance services, police services, car and truck leasing companies, car body repair shops, car dealers, rental hire companies, housing associations, MoT testing centres, motorhome retailers and hire companies, road hauliers, taxis, and van and truck hire companies.



It employs ten staff and sells primarily via its website at https://www.wingmirrorman.co.uk and over the telephone.





Wing Mirror Man also sells single units of wing mirror glass, wing mirror covers, stick-on glass, and glass cut to size and provides a service to paint the covers to match the colour of vehicles.



Millie, 18, joins under the Government’s National Apprenticeship Scheme. She follows fellow apprentice Georgia Searle who joined the company in September 2020.



Millie will also work towards obtaining a National Vocational Qualification Level 3 in Business Administration online with Bolton College on a one-day-a-week release basis during the next 12 months.



She said: “I’m really enjoying the apprenticeship so far. It’s a great job and I like the other members of staff as they are all very helpful and considerate. I’m getting involved in speaking to customers and potential customers in order to take orders or provide verbal and written quotations. It’s a mixture of everything and of course, I’m having to learn a lot very quickly about the company’s products.”



Millie attended Holycross Sixth Form College in Bury where studied A-Levels in English, Health & Social Care and Sociology.



She added: “I am still thinking about going to university in October 2022 but I don’t want to spend a year out doing nothing, so this is why I applied for this apprenticeship. This is an excellent opportunity to get some job experience, plus a nationally recognized qualification and learn some valuable job skills.”



Steven Speed, Managing Director of Wing Mirror Man, said: “We’ve had a major bounce back in terms of sales since the lifting of the lockdown, and Millie’s appointment reflects that. She has very quickly become an extra valuable resource to our customer support team which means we can respond to more customers more quickly.”



For further details about Wing Mirror Man, please visit https://www.wingmirrorman.co.uk or call 0161 763 0800.



Wing Mirror Man is a trading name of Buy It Online Limited.

The company sells its products through the following websites: https://www.wingmirrorman.co.uk, https://www.headlampsdirect.co.uk, and https://www.windowregulatorman.co.uk



Caption: New apprentice Millie Barrick is seen reading up about Wing Mirror Man's products



