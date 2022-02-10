Tim Lindholm M.Sc. (Econ.) has been appointed Managing Director of Aalto University Executive Education (Aalto EE) and Head of Lifewide Learning at Aalto University.



Lindholm has worked in management and consulting positions in executive education for just under two decades. From 2012 to 2019 he was the CEO of Talent Vectia (now Verona Consulting), which specialises in executive consulting.



From 2020 to 2021, he worked in a project-specific position as the program director of the YIT’s KEKO ecosystem. He has also had extensive experience in board work.



In his new role, Lindholm will be leading Aalto EE and heading the heading the lifewide learning unit at Aalto University.



Developing companies’ operations and people’s competences has always been central to Lindholm’s career. Over the years, he believes the role of lifewide learning in society has grown enormously in importance.



“My personal mission is to help people and businesses develop and grow. Aalto is the best place to carry out this mission,” says Lindholm.



For a long time, he has been worried about the fact that, while industries face disruptions, new professions emerge and work tasks change, the skills of people do not develop at the same pace. “This phenomenon is only accelerating, which means that people need to constantly develop their competences.”



For this reason, he considers it particularly important that Aalto EE’s programs that are designed for client companies respond to the strategic objectives of them.



Lindholm himself wants to be a leader who inspires people to improve and see things from different perspectives. “I want to set goals and guidelines together with the team. In no way do I believe in detail management, people must have enough space. The best specialists are usually the ones who actually do that work.”





/ENDS



For more information, to speak to Tom Lindholm, contact Katie Hurley at BlueSky Education on khurley@bluesky-pr.com or call +44 (0)1582 790 708.