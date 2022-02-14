ESCP Business School ranked 13th in Europe for its global MBA programme and in the top six of every country it is located in, including being ranked 1st in Germany, 2nd in Italy and 3rd in France.



This comes as a huge success for the school as it places 52nd in the world for its first Financial Times Global MBA Ranking entry.



Professor Frank Bournois, Executive President & Dean, says: “Ranking among the top MBAs worldwide is an incredible achievement. Our MBA truly gives business leaders the opportunity to gain a strategic overview and flourish once they graduate.”



The international journey is fully embedded within ESCP’s DNA. It is highlighted with the institution ranking 1st for international course experience, 1st in international student diversity and 8th for international mobility.



These outcomes demonstrate the singularity of ESCP’s pan-European model, allowing students to experience multiculturalism first-hand across our six campuses (Paris, Berlin, London, Madrid, Turin, Warsaw).



With its pioneering spirit, the World’s First Business School continues to inspire and educate purposeful leaders around the world.



Professor Leon Laulusa, EVP & Dean for Academic Affairs, adds: “This excellent position is testimony of our outstanding pedagogy and unique curriculum.”



Professor Laura Reyero, Associate Dean of the MBA in International Management says: “This ranking success recognises our MBA’s constant aim towards the students’ professional development and personal fulfilment.”





/ENDS



For more information, contact Luke Kerin at BlueSky Education on luke@bluesky-pr.com or call +44 (0)1582 790 706.