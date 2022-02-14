In partnership with OneTreePlanted, London-based ethical jewellery brand Lebrusan Studio has launched its Treasure for Trees initiative, wherein 10 trees are planted for every piece of jewellery sold.



This is an unconditional commitment that applies to every single purchase, from made-to-order engagement rings and wedding bands to unique bespoke commissions. The jeweller has announced this plan in conjunction with Valentine’s Day, referencing its love affair with Mother Nature. “Valentine's Day is all about showing love to those who deserve it, so today we're paying our respects to the lady who will always have our hearts,” the team says.



“At Lebrusan Studio we're committed to transparent supply chains, sustainable manufacture and only the most ethical metals and gemstones we can find,” the brand’s award-winning Creative Director Arabel Lebrusan explains.



“But in our minds, it’s not enough to simply sell an ethical product. As an ethical brand, we are always on the lookout for new ways to put our money where our mouth is and improve how we operate as a business. Inherent in doing so is ensuring we’re actively giving back.



“Throughout history, metal and gemstone mining has been the catalyst for catastrophic levels of environmental destruction. We feel it’s the responsibility of jewellers like us to start trying to right some of these wrongs.”



With the help of OneTreePlanted and Sustinere, Lebrusan Studio’s trees will be planted in the Chocó, a department of Western Colombia and one of the world’s most biodiverse areas. The district is home to over 8,000 species of plant, 6,000 species of bird and significant volumes of endemic wildlife. In spite of this, gold mining and logging operations are decimating an estimated 13,474 hectares of the Chocó per year.



Reforestation projects are a means of restoring habitats, reversing biodiversity loss, slowing global warming, decontaminating soil and water and addressing conditions of poverty by including trees and plants that yield fruits and vegetables, which can then be sold to local markets. In this instance, this fresh produce will generate a group of 50 women entrepreneurs, increase the household income of 100 families by 20% and train young people in agro-forestry and sustainability. In the end, these new trees will also absorb 15,000 tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.



OneTreePlanted is a non-profit organisation dedicated to global reforestation, having planted more than 40,000,000 trees in over 43 countries since 2014. Its aim is to make reforestation accessible, providing an easy opportunity for individuals and businesses alike to give back to the environment.



Lebrusan Studio’s commitment to the initiative is announced shortly after the team donated £1,000 to the Global March Against Child Labour, the pinnacle of a six-month campaign dedicated to raising awareness of child labour in jewellery supply chains.







About Lebrusan Studio:

Lebrusan Studio is a jewellery brand that prides itself on beautiful design, beautiful craftsmanship and beautiful ethics. We commission only the best craftspeople in the UK and Spain and work solely with precious metals and gemstones that have been sustainably and ethically sourced – because we don’t support exploitation of any sort. The UK’s first ever Fairtrade Gold licensees, we also offer Fairmined Ecological Gold and 100% recycled materials across our collections.