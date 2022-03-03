Buckingham & Lloyds (B&L) has launched their Kensington Weekday Escape, in collaboration with two Kensington businesses to promote its immediate local area to guests.



The two businesses B&L have built partnerships with are Publiq. London and Repose Health both within walking distance from B&L.



The package can be booked as an “add on” online at the time or reservation and includes the following amenities per person:



• A Breakfast in bed featuring fresh orange juice, selection of pastries, fresh fruit, yoghurt and granola bowl, cold cuts, cheese selection and bread selection. Vegetarian and vegan options are available.

• An Infrared Sauna Session at Repose (Promotes better sleep and relieves sore muscles using electromagnetic radiation to directly warm your body).

• A 30min Power Glow Facial at Repose to leave one feeling rejuvenated.

• One Signature Cocktail at Publiq.London (included in the UK Top 50 Cocktail Bars – cocktails are created using only seasonal, organic ingredients and therefore change regularly).



Available for stays checking-in Mondays¬¬¬ to Thursdays. Costs £190 per person (excluding accommodation). B&L’s Guest Services team will happily coordinate the guests’ experience, liaising with selected partners to arrange reservations as part of the service included with the apartments.



Notes to editor:

Buckingham & Lloyds offers quality high-end services in London aparthotels (opposite Hyde Park) and villas in Ibiza, that are both luxurious and affordable. The brand continues to grow exponentially around the world with 40 aparthotels and villas planned to open in Cannes, the Amalfi Coast, Tuscany and Krakow by the end of the year.

Apartment only rates at the London aparthotel start from £250 per night/per apartment only.



For further press information and imagery please contact Marketing & Communications Manager:

Natacha Chaudhary|natacha@buckinghamandlloyds.com|T: +44 (0) 20 3567 1060|M: +44 (0) 7904 525 478