Wing Mirror Man, the UK’s leading supplier of wing mirrors, is celebrating after having achieved significant growth in trade and consumer sales during their last financial year.



The Bury, Greater Manchester-based company increased sales by 11% from £700,000.00 to £830,000.00



Wing Mirror Man supplies wing mirrors for almost all makes and models of cars, vans and motorhomes to customers in the UK, Europe and further afield.



It supplies trade customers such as ambulance services, police services, car and truck leasing companies, car body repair shops, car dealers, rental hire companies, housing associations, MoT testing centres, motorhome retailers and motorhome hire companies, road hauliers, taxis, plus van and truck hire companies.



Steven Speed, Managing Director of Buy It Online, which owns Wing Mirror Man, said: “The extra growth has come from both the trade and consumer sectors. We’ve increased our awareness amongst many potential trade customers via a marketing campaign and this has helped us to achieve a 22% increase in the number of trade customers and a 26% increase in consumer customers.”



Mr Speed added: “We have also increased our range by 9,000 products; become more competitive on price and we’ve updated and improved our product listings and product images on the website. We believe that all these factors, along with our marketing campaign, have contributed to us developing more trade and consumer customers during our last financial year.”



Mr Speed continued: “We are also seeing consistently good reviews from both trade and consumer customers. Our reviews on reviews.co.uk, Google, Trustpilot and Facebook have been at least 4.1 stars for some time, too.”



Late last year, the company took another apprentice, Millie Barrick, as an apprentice sales & administrative assistant to increase its customer support team and support its growth in sales.



The company employs ten staff and sells primarily via its website at https://www.wingmirrorman.co.uk and over the telephone.



Wing Mirror Man prides itself on being able to supply wing mirror glass, wing mirror covers, stick on glass and glass cut to size in single units rather than in bulk and even provides a service to paint the covers to match the colour of vehicles.

For further details about Wing Mirror Man, please visit https://www.wingmirrorman.co.uk or call 0161 763 0800.



Wing Mirror Man is a trading name of Buy It Online Limited.

The company sells its products through the following websites https://www.wingmirrorman.co.uk, https://www.headlampsdirect.co.uk, and https://www.windowregulatorman.co.uk



-ENDS-



Caption: It’s all smiles at Wing Mirror Man from Tom Bailey, Web Development Lead, on the announcement of excellent growth in sales over the last financial year. Tom is pictured with some of the wing mirrors that are flying off the shelves at Wing Mirror Man.



Issued by Red Flame Marketing on behalf of Wing Mirror Man.



For further information, please contact Richard Boyd at Red Flame Marketing on 01204 275 168 or 07792 819 059 or email richard@redflamemarketing.co.uk