Education should always be accessible, regardless of what stage you are in your career says Aalto University Executive Education (Aalto EE).



To support this mission, Aalto EE – owned by Aalto University – recently launched a new brand, Aalto ACCESS, which offers inclusive and low-threshold courses and programmes that bring together undergraduate and graduate students and everyone else who wants to upskill and reskill.



Aalto ACCESS focuses on programmes that are easily applied to the participant’s work. They are easy to approach for professionals who have already entered the workforce and want to learn the essentials of themes that are novel to them.



The aim is to enable people to stay at the forefront of their field, depending on whether that be right at the beginning of their career or for those simply wanting to broaden their horizons.



There has been a new level of investment in lifelong learning at national and EU level, due to its recognition as a key factor in making businesses successful and in increasing the competitiveness of society as a whole.



According to Kerttu Kuokkanen, Business Area Director (Aalto ACCESS), “Aalto EE has taken the idea a step further and speaks about lifewide learning instead of lifelong learning. We believe that learning continues throughout a person's life. It may not always proceed linearly, but sometimes also sideways, building on what has already been learned and jumping in completely new directions, for example in anticipation of a career change.”



Therefore, Aalto EE offers their programme portfolio to anyone interested in learning and developing themselves, regardless of where they are in life.



Aalto EE and Aalto University’s extensive lifewide learning portfolio ranges from individual courses to full degree programmes including business management development services as well as science, arts, technology and economics courses.



Forms of studying vary from online courses that you can complete at your own pace or as intensive group learning. All education is based on cutting-edge research.



