Lausanne, 21 March 2022 – EHL Hospitality Business School, founded in 1893 as Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne, has inaugurated its third campus in Singapore. Since the start of classes in February 2021, around 170 students from 30 nationalities have gone to Singapore to pursue EHL’s Bachelor of Science in International Hospitality Management program and diverse short courses.

The inauguration ceremony held this Monday 21 March 2022, in the magnificent building located on 3 Lady Hill Road, near Orchard Road, took place in the presence of Mr. Chan Chun Sing, Singapore’s Minister for Education, and in the online presence Mr. Guy Parmelin, Swiss Federal Councilor and Head of the Federal Department of Economy, Education and Research.

Once a boarding school for the children of British soldiers, the erstwhile Kinloss House has been completely restored to enhance its former classic beauty. This 2,400 square meter building set on 1.9 hectares of land houses classrooms, meeting rooms, a large multi-purpose hall and numerous break-out areas.



This location has been selected based on several factors such as the potential for student life, quality and aesthetics of the infrastructures, flexibility to accommodate modern learning formats, its peaceful environment to facilitate learning, proximity to some of the main touristic landmarks, and the opportunity to offer an EHL experience with a genuinely local flavor.



“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to study hospitality in Singapore, especially as the hospitality industry is booming here and there are numerous opportunities. A lot of people from all over the world come here, and you can experience how all the different cultures come together” shares Lalita Bedi (20 years old), EHL British & Thai student.



This third campus represents more than a new address, it embodies the international influence of the academic institution whose student body encompasses more than 125 nationalities.



It aims to expand the opportunities for future hospitality leaders to flourish in an international landscape and to evolve in a city as vibrant as Singapore, which already has no less than 150 alumni on site.



“We very much look forward to expanding our connection to the local community and participating in this thriving environment. It is with enthusiasm and conviction that we embark on this new adventure. Our commitment to the local economy will start at 3 Lady Hill Road and extend throughout the country, as we hope to strengthen our existing ties to the Singaporean hospitality industry”, said EHL Group CEO Michel Rochat.



In terms of academic training, EHL currently offers in Singapore the Bachelor of Science in International Hospitality Management, which has made its reputation worldwide, as well as a variety of short courses for executives.



