Many companies in the automotive industry aim to create the best vehicle for their customers. When it concerns wheelchair-accessible vehicles (WAVs), Ford has done it again by creating a design that provides customers with a smooth driving experience and plenty of room for a wheelchair and other passengers. However, Ford is just one part of the puzzle. Southern Mobility Vehicles are the other, and they are making a bang in the industry as one of the best suppliers to get your hands on this latest model.



Here you call the shots and build a custom WAV from scratch. There is certainly a lot to love about these designs and the smooth vehicle buying process.



A New WAV from Southern Mobility Vehicles



Southern Mobility Vehicles' goal of creating the best wheelchair accessible vehicle started many years ago. Spending years listening to what their customers wanted from WAVs is how they have perfected the vehicle buying process. Customers can choose the look, style, and bespoke finishing touches that suit their needs without the premium price tag.



As independent wheelchair accessible vehicle advisors, Southern Mobility Vehicles have been helping customers since 2007, after the managing director, Peter Zanelli, found himself living with an illness that left him in a wheelchair. He made it his mission to make it easy to find new, used, or rental mobility-accessible vehicles and he made it simple to sell your old WAV.



However, it is their latest WAVs making headlines this year. The Ford Tourneo Custom WAVs design enables customers to enjoy a superior bespoke finish that is unique to them. With a simple, innovative process, customers can get free advice as they pick their colour, specifications, preferred ramp style, conversion style, interior colour swatch, not to mention all the personal touches they could need. Options include dashcams, sign written ramps, and coloured interior lighting.



Prices start from £44,990 for the new Ford Tourneo Custom WAV. Here, you can take away the stress with just one simple phone call, offering advice if you need it throughout the simple 6-step process.



It is all about you – truly!



Customers have truly been considered at Southern Mobility Vehicles, with their main message being, "It is all about you, your choice, your needs, your wants". Anything you need, Southern Mobility Vehicles is there to advise or assist you in ensuring you get the best WAV that suits your needs.



Southern Mobility Vehicles makes it possible to buy a new WAV that is custom-designed to your needs, giving customers a chance to put their unique spin on it. However, this is no ordinary company looking for a hard sell. If the Ford Tourneo Custom WAV doesn't suit your needs, Southern Mobility Vehicles will advise you on what you need, whether this is a used WAV or a different model. The new Peugeot Rifter Horizon is one of the most popular wheelchair-accessible vehicles on the market due to the amount of space and accessibility it offers and the price tag.



When you speak to the experts at Southern Mobility Vehicles, your needs get accommodated.



If you want to find out more about how you can get your hands on the new Ford Tourneo Custom vehicle or want advice, call 0800 008 7800.