Launching today, the SX-250 series III from Nuneaton based e-mobility company Eskuta, combines the design features of a motorcycle with all the cost saving benefits of an e-bike.



The innovatively designed SX-250 provides an alternative to the more traditionally styled electric bikes currently on offer. Enhanced features include, rear view mirrors, indicators, motorcycle grade adjustable suspension, a motorcycle grade braking system, handlebar controls, LED lighting, alarm, immobiliser, keyless-go and alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. Yet with no licence, insurance or tax required to ride one it fills the gap of those wanting a more substantial feeling e-bike for everyday short journeys that is both environmentally friendly, cost effective and thanks to the pedal assist feature requires minimal effort to cycle.



Designed to get its rider to their destination in both comfort and style the Eskuta e-bike combines a brushless, high-efficiency rear hub motor and a lightweight removable lithium-ion battery that provides approx. 40-50 miles (60-80k) on a single six-hour charge. There’s also plenty of storage on board with a lockable front glove box and optional storage pod.



The motorcycle styling of the SX-250 has been carefully constructed to give the rider a better sense of safety and visibility on the UK’s busy roads. Likewise, the front running LED light and indicators not only ensure the rider is easily seen but also saves on battery life. Safety is further enhanced by a powerful front and rear disc brake system, combined with alloy wheels, a tubular steel frame and folding pedals.



Paralympic gold medal winning cyclist, Aileen McGlynn OBE is amongst one of the SX-250s many fans, she said, “I love using my Eskuta SX-250 series III. I think it’s great for people like me who can't drive but still want to get around easily and not always have to rely on public transport.



“It enables me to be more independent as I can nip to the shops on it and to get to the gym and training sessions. I like how it has mirrors and indicators which I feel are an excellent safety feature.”



Managing Director of Eskuta Ian O’Connor said, “Our SX-250 appeals to a wide range of individuals, from young people over the age of 14 who are not yet able to drive but want the freedom of an electric bike, to older customers who want a comfortable mode of transport for short distances.



“This popularity is testament to the fact that electric mobility is becoming more and more mainstream, and it is a trend that is only set to grow going forward as we look to make the switch to electric vehicles and reduce carbon.”



The SX-250 series III comes in a range of 8 colours and is also available in a delivery model which can be custom branded. Eskuta’s current last mile delivery partners include takeaway giants, Just Eat, Domino’s, Papa Johns and Subway as well as hundreds of smaller takeaway and convenience stores around the UK.



Every bike is delivered fully assembled with an immobiliser and alarm fitted as standard by one of the expertly trained Eskuta drivers who also give a full demo on delivery.



The SX-250 series III personal model and the SX-250 delivery model is available to order now from www.eskuta.com and through select resellers throughout the UK and EU.



SX-250 series III personal model: 1795.00 GBP

SX-250 series III delivery model: 1995.00 GBP



Eskuta will also be exhibiting the new SX-250 at the upcoming Robert Llewellyn’s, Fully Charged Show LIVE from the 29th April-1st May at Farnborough International.



SPECIFICATION OF THE SX-250 SERIES III

• Lightweight lockable and removable Lithium ion 48V battery pack

• High torque 250W high-efficiency brushless hub motor with pedal assist system

• Removable Dedicated Lithium-ion charger 3 pin plug (U.K) or a 2 pin Type F plug (Euro)

• Approx. 40-50 miles (60-80km) range on a single 6-hour charge

• Max speed 15.5 mph

• Shock Absorber Front/Rear: Fr. Hydraulic Telescopic with Spring & Rr. Gas spring - height adjustable

• Integrated rear lighting and indicators

• Powerful front disc brake and rear drum brake

• Strong electro plated lightweight steel frame

• Impact resistant high quality body panels

• Digital MPH (U.K & U.S.A) and KPH (Europe) speedometer with power level indicator

• Ultra-bright front running LED headlamp with hi/lo beam, rear lamp and side indicator lamps

• Lockable front glove box

• Reinforced road tyres

• Alloy wheels

• Alarm and immobiliser fitted

• Waterproof level IP65

• 120kg load capacity

• Net weight 54kg

• CE certified

• 12 months warranty or 8,000 miles*



ABOUT ESKUTA

Established by Ian O’Connor in 2015, Eskuta are a UK e-mobility company based in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. They are a market leading electric bike and scooter brand with more E-cargo bikes working in last mile delivery than any other provider in the UK. Partners include, JUST EAT, Domino’s Pizza, Pappa Johns and Subway. The company is committed to creating products that are a sustainable alternative to traditional combustion engine vehicles and in doing so have the least possible impact on the environment. They partner with distributors throughout Europe and North America, ranging their products in leading cycle, leisure and consumer electronic stores. Their mission is simple, “To inspire sustainable mobility and freedom to the masses”. www.eskuta.com



FULLY CHARGED

Fully Charged is the world’s number 1 clean energy and electric vehicle You Tube channel, providing news, videos and reviews hosted by writer, broadcaster and actor Robert Llewellyn, Maddie Moate, Jack Scarlett, Helen Czerski, Chelsea Sexton and Andy Torbet. www.fullycharged.show