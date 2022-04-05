A festival no longer means piling into a field for a weekend as music fans demand more from their festival experiences

We all need something to look forward to and what better than a festival getaway to see your favourite artists in a new and exciting location to escape the daily grind. Over the past decade, festivals have become a right of passage and music fans have been travelling to European festivals for great escapes — combining quality line-ups with local culture, sightseeing and one-off experiences that will stay with you forever.



A festival no longer means piling into a field for a weekend as music fans demand more from their festival experiences. From partying in the Balearics and enjoying unforgettable sunsets to watching the best live bands in Munich’s historic Olympic Park or venue hopping at the world’s largest and most influential club-based festival for electronic music in Amsterdam, there’s a European festival to satisfy your wanderlust.



Plan your perfect festival holiday with any of these magical weekenders...



MALLORCA LIVE FESTIVAL, BALEARICS

Dates: 24th - 26th June 2022

Line-up so far: Muse, Christina Aguilera, C. Tangana, Editors, Franz Ferdinand, Justice, Supergrass, Metronomy, Izal, Cut Copy, Temples, Milky Chance, The Blessed Madonna, Peggy Gou, Jeff Mills and Ben UFO

Website:mallorcalivemusic.com



Mallorca Live Festival returns to celebrate its 5th anniversary edition, cementing its place as the biggest and most important festival in the Balearic Islands the festival will host the best national and international live shows of the moment with a quality and eclectic line up. Taking place in the beautiful Calvià region, Mallorca Live Festival is a premium festival experience set between the lush green hills of the Serra de Tramuntana and some of the best beaches in Europe. Festival visitors will be able to enjoy an exciting festival experience as well as enjoying everything the island has to offer from beautiful blue flag beaches and stunning sunsets, to mountain hiking and bike rides, to the historic feel and ancient architecture of surrounding towns as well as many local delicacies and a multitude of bars and restaurants to enjoy.



POSITIVUS, LATVIA

Date: 15th - 16th July

Line-up so far: A$AP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion, Jamie XX, Caribou, Thundercat, Bas, black midi, Black Country, New Road, Yves Tumor & Its Band, SoFaygo,

Website: positivusfestival.com



Positivus Festival will move to a new location in 2022 and will take place for the first time in Lucavsala, in Latvia’s capital city Riga. After unforgettable 13 years in Salacgriva, during which the popular music and art festival has become a special event in many lives of people, Positivus will start a new beginning in 2022. Being located in Riga, the festival will be easier to travel to for local and international visitors alike and the festival can be combined with a city break to explore this hidden gem of the Baltics. Riga is a city where you can see churches from the city’s origins, medieval buildings, unique examples of Art Nouveau, as well as wooden architecture that has survived the centuries and Riga’s old town is a UNESCO world heritage site.



LOWLANDS, THE NETHERLANDS

Date: 21st - 23rd August

Line-up so far: Arctic Monkeys, The Opposites, Stromae, Balthazar, Bring Me The Horizon, Glass Animals, James Blake, Jungle, Lewis Capaldi, Liam Gallagher, Mahalia, Michael Kiwanuka, Pendulum (live), Noord Nederlands Orkest, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Sam Fender, slowthai, Tash Sultana.

Website: lowlands.nl



Taking place at Walibi Holland in Biddinghuizen, A Campingflight To Lowlands Paradise is Hollands biggest most adventurous cultural outdoor event, that maintains an intimate vibe and friendly atmosphere as a township with thousands of inhabitants arises in the middle of the country for the festival. For years it’s been the Dutch answer to Glastonbury and as well as inviting the world’s biggest artists alongside an impeccably curated underground line-up, it doubles as a vast, shapeshifting installation, with stunning sculptures, visual artworks and performance art at every turn. While there are 250 acts over 12 stages (all covered in case it rains), you can also take a time-out to indulge in artisan food, theatre, comedy, film, workshops, debates, or even some healing yoga or a stroll around the lake if your Campingflight batteries are running low.



SUPERBLOOM, GERMANY

Date: 3rd - 4th September 2022

Line-up so far: Megan Thee Stallion, Rita Ora, Skepta, Years & Years and Tupoka Ogette, David Guetta, AnnenMayKantereit, KRAFTKLUB, Glass Animals, Stromae, Anne-Marie, Zoe Wees and Kaya Yanar.

Website: superbloom.de



The first edition SUPERBLOOM Festival will transform the historic Olympic Park in Munich into an unforgettable wonderland for visitors to immerse themselves in, with several stages featuring local and international artists and numerous entertainment areas to explore. Talking place on 3rd and 4th September, SUPERBLOOM is more than just a music festival and will offer an experience for all the senses in eleven experience areas with something to discover, experience and interactive with at every turn from art to fashion, science to sustainability, dance and acrobatics and much more.



AMSTERDAM DANCE EVENT, NETHERLANDS

Date: 19th - 23rd October 2022

Line-up so far: TBC

Website: amsterdam-dance-event.nl



Another iconic festival in the Netherlands is the Amsterdam Dance Event, the world’s largest and most influential club-based festival and conference for electronic music in Amsterdam. The Dutch capital has been the world’s premier meeting of electronic music minds, from artists to industry leaders, academics and discerning fans. Every year, some 400,000 people arrive for ADE, with an exhaustive programme of over 1000 with around 2,500 artists performing across the city. The ADE parties are legendary — taking over celebrated venues such as Melkweg, Gashouder, Shelter, Paradiso and the NDSM Dockland. But apart from early-hours raves, ADE offers an even more immersive experience with its forward-thinking and inspirational conference programme. Give your dancing shoes a break during the day by pulling up a chair and participating in seminars, workshops and DJ and tech classes, or easing into film screenings, art exhibitions, artist interviews or networking events.



