

EHL Hospitality Business School (founded in 1893 as Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne) has confirmed its position as the world’s leading institution in hospitality management education for the 4th consecutive year. Ranked among the top 5 business management institution in Switzerland, EHL continues its climb in the same worldwide ranking.



To establish its international university rankings by subject, the independent organization QS World University Rankings relies primarily on the responses to surveys conducted among 100,000 academics and 50,000 recruiters.



"These recognitions are especially gratifying as they reward all the work done by our teams and students. They are even more important after the last few months in the context of the pandemic. We are delighted that our mission to provide innovative, quality education, rooted in research and management practice, is thus recognized," says Dr. Inès Blal, Managing Director and Executive Dean of EHL.



With a changing hospitality landscape, new emerging trends post-pandemic, and a high demand for skilled employees - EHL is more than ready to shape the industry leaders of tomorrow and to provide them with optimal career opportunities worldwide.



"As the president of EHL Student Council, I am very pleased to be part of an institution that shines in the academic rankings. These recognitions enhance the excellence and versatility of our degree, and therefore our future employability in a rapidly changing market. Personally, I am convinced that this post-covid period is conducive to many opportunities for our generation. The industry needs our ideas and talents to reinvent itself in an innovative and sustainable way," enthuses Louis Triomphe (21 years old), President of EHL Student Council and Bachelor student.



/ENDS



For more information, or to speak with someone from EHL, please contact Katie Hurley from BlueSky Education on khurley@bluesky-pr.com or +44 (0)1582 790708.