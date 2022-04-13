Back in 2017 the very future of Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club was under threat because of the spiralling costs to maintain the ageing clubhouse which was no longer fit for purpose.



Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club is the only links course in Suffolk and one of only 246 true links courses in the world, founded in 1880, it is one of the oldest in England.



The Members and Executive of the Club recognised the need for a new clubhouse in order to safeguard the future of golf in Felixstowe into the 21st Century and at the same time forge much closer links with the local community in order to make golf more accessible to everyone.



The Club obtained planning permission to build a wonderful purpose-designed, landscape led golf clubhouse (refer CGI visual).



To fund this new facility the Club set themselves the mission to obtain planning permission for a prestigious development of five unique properties. Named Balfour Place after The Rt Hon. AJ Balfour MP, who was Captain of the Club in 1889 and served as Prime Minister from 1902 – 1905. Each house is named after an important figure in the golf club’s history and derived from the early days of what is now a sport enjoyed throughout the world.



Of the five development plots, only one is remaining for sale, Tomline View (£1.75m):



https://www.suffolkcoastal.com/property/residential/for-sale...



Tim Day of Suffolk Coastal Estate Agents commented: “There will only ever be five houses built in this area of outstanding natural beauty and having coastal, estuary and golf course views means that they will be unique and exceptional … this is a one-off opportunity”.



Construction of Balfour Place and the clubhouse commences June 2022 with completion circa August 2023.

David Spencer, the General Manager of the Club added: “As an incentive, the buyer of Tomline View will be gifted two full memberships of the Club for 2 years, plus two years complimentary membership for two Juniors of the 9-hole course”.



Notes to editor:



Tomline View is a spectacular three-storey house of 3,681 sq. ft with breath-taking coastal views across the Ferry Golf Course to Bawdsey Manor on two elevations and unrivalled views toward the Deben Estuary. The accommodation comprises four double bedrooms all which are en-suite, an open plan sitting room/dining room/kitchen with pantry and utility room, boot room, snug and double garage. A further feature of Tomline House is the first-floor terrace which has lovely views across the Deben Estuary. The top floor ‘crow’s nest’ features a double bedroom, en-suite, dressing room, study and unbelievable roof top terrace to two elevations. The exterior finished with low maintenance materials and Aluminium framed powder coated, double glazing. Colonel George Tomline was Lord of the Manor and the first Patron of the Club. The Cononel offered East Farm House to the Club in 1884 for use as a clubhouse.





Balfour Place is a prestigious development of five unique properties, set in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, with sea views and overlooking the Deben Estuary. Each of these contemporary homes provides breath taking views of the ever-changing coastal scenery and picturesque rural countryside, as well as the undulating fairways of Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club and historic landmarks nearby.

The stunning new-build homes at Balfour Place have an unrivalled specification where modern finishes mix with contemporary design to create spaces for everyone to enjoy. Balconies provide elevated panoramic views that can also be enjoyed from inside, with large glazed windows and doors allowing plenty of light, and views from the second-floor crow’s nest will surprise and delight.

Buyers will have the opportunity to work with award winning architects, Wincer Kievenaar, to complete the bespoke interior design of their new home. This will be a home to be proud of finished to an impeccable standard providing contemporary living amongst a wealth of history.



Photos attached show CGI visualisations of Tomline View, Balfour Place development & the clubhouse (high res images upon request).



For further information:



Tim Day, Suffolk Coastal Estate Agents: Tel: 01728 677 980 Email: tim@suffolkcoastal.com



David Spencer, General Manager, Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club: Tel: 01394 286834 Email: generalmanager@felixstowegolf.co.uk