Make My Blinds Launches Sleep Calculator

What sleeper type are you?



Make My Blinds today has launched an industry-leading Sleep Calculator. In under 10 seconds, The Make My Blinds Sleep Calculator can provide the user with the time they should go to sleep based on the time they want to wake up and their age.



Users are then able to continue with the calculator to discover what sleeper type they are. This will then provide the user with personalised recommendations to improve the quality of sleep they get based on their habits, daily activities and more. Parents can also use the calculator to understand the sleeping requirements of their children.



Users are then encouraged to share their results with friends and family to encourage others to improve their quality of sleep.



The benefits of the Make My Blinds Sleep Calculator are:



Find out what time you should go to sleep and tips to improve your and your family’s sleep.

Get instant results in under 10 seconds.

Get detailed and bespoke recommendations, based on individual habits and activities.

Make informed lifestyle choices based on results.



The sleep calculator is free to use and is available now. To find out your sleeper type, head to www.makemyblinds.co.uk/sleep-calculator/



About Make My Blinds

Make My Blinds is an online, made-to-measure blind retailer that makes gorgeous bespoke window coverings for customers in the UK and Ireland. Make My Blinds has over 1400+ blinds in stock, ranging from stylish wooden Venetian blinds, to homely Thermal Roman Blinds and everything else in between. For more information, head to https://www.makemyblinds.co.uk/