April 19, 2022 - How many times have you felt like the odd one out, and things would be so much easier if you just changed yourself to fit the mould? This is all too common according to Dr. Dain Heer, and the reason so many people feel isolated and unsure of their place in the world.



“You are never the problem. So many of us spend all our time fighting ourselves and trying to fit inside a box and be ‘normal’. But when you stop judging you and trying to change you, a whole new internal navigation system opens up. You’re able to figure out what is true for you in every situation and experience the joy that comes with finally having gratitude for you,” says Dr. Heer.



Dr. Heer is bringing his signature 3-day Being You, Changing the World Event to London, UK on 22 - 24 April, the class is based on the core principles from the bestselling book by the same name, that thousands have attended over the last ten years.



During the class you will be given the tools to go from yuck to unstuck, value possibilities over problems and reclaim your natural state of happiness. “A lot of us spend our lives looking for “answers,” or the silver bullet that will finally give us the happiness we have been looking for. During this class I will invite you to tap into what you know, trust your awareness and give you powerful questions to ask daily to discover what is true for you.”



Now available both online and in person to UK residents, Dr Dain Heer says “Being You isn’t about getting you right. Being You, means not judging yourself, and not trying to be what you’ve decided you ‘should’ be to navigate this world. When you’re being you, you’ll find that your internal navigation always knows where to guide you because you’re able to figure out what is true for you in each situation.”



There are no prerequisites for this annual class. Registration for the Being You, Changing The World class can be found at: https://drdainheer.com/beyou/



About Dr. Dain Heer



Dain Heer is an internationally renowned author, speaker and facilitator of consciousness and change who, for the past 20 years, has been inviting people to embrace their true greatness. His book, Being You, Changing the World is published in multiple languages. For more information visit www.drdainheer.com. Dain is also the creator of International Being You Day on May 22nd.



International Bestseller book, 2015

Being You, Changing the World is an innovative toolbox for the seekers in the world - the people who know that something different is possible. Using an exclusive set of tools and processes from Access Consciousness, Heer walks you through the steps to create real change in your life and in the world. What started as a book is now an international movement, with International Being You Day first being held on May 22nd 2021. www.beingyoubook.com and www.beingyouday.com