Urgent - call to Luxury Travel Media & Freelancers

Barcelona City & Marina Port Vell (Europe's largest Superyacht Marina) have just been announced as the host of the next America's Cup. To celebrate we have the opportunity to host media in Barcelona at next weeks MYBA Superyacht Show and showcase the best of Barcelona. 26th - 28th April. All expenses included - flights, 5 star hotel accommodation & itinerary and two 3* Michelin dinners. This will be an exceptional trip but we need to secure media asap.

please contact louise.swanne@rivaglobal.co (just.co) or call 07970259809