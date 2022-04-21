The UK’s leading supplier of wing mirrors, Greater Manchester-based Wing Mirror Man, has relaunched its website after making major upgrades in order to provide a simpler buying experience for customers.



The company’s upgraded website at wingmirrorman.co.uk provides a more user-friendly experience, including significantly better functionality, says Steven Speed, Managing Director of Buy It Online Limited, which owns Wing Mirror Man.



The new functionality includes the ability to view the website in a mobile-friendly format on any phone or tablet, and the option to open an account and pay with virtually any payment card.



“We’ve really taken some time and thought hard about how we can improve the experience of customers when they are on the new website, in terms of making it easier and quicker to find the products they are looking for and then checkout and pay as quickly and conveniently for them as possible,” said Mr Speed.



Mr Speed started the business in 2006. It quickly became the UK’s leading specialist in wing mirrors. Wing Mirror Man provides brand new wing mirrors to the public and the auto trade at prices well below those offered by dealers or manufacturers.



It supplies wing mirrors for almost all makes and models of cars, vans and motorhomes to customers in the UK, Europe and further afield.



It also supplies trade customers such as ambulance services, police services, car and truck leasing companies, car body repair shops, car dealers, rental hire companies, housing associations, MoT testing centres, motorhome retailers and hire companies, road hauliers, taxis, and van and truck hire companies.



The company employs ten staff at its premises on Stewart Street in Bury and sells via its websites and the telephone.



Mr Speed added: “This is part of our three-year growth strategy. Other exciting plans are being developed as we speak and we are planning to release further details in the near future.”



Wing Mirror Man also sells single units of wing mirror glass, wing mirror covers, stick on glass and glass cut to size and provides a service to paint the covers to match the colour of vehicles.



For further details about Wing Mirror Man, please visit http://www.wingmirrorman.co.uk, customersupport@buyitonline.ltd or call 0161 763 0800.



