To be able to offer this opportunity to everybody at the school, regardless of gender, is very much aligned to our philosophy

WINDSOR, UK (25 April 2022) St George’s School Windsor Castle, a leading independent preparatory school, today announced that two of its female students have joined the choir of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, marking the first time girl choristers have been admitted to the choir in its 674-year history. This follows the decision, announced by the Dean of Canons of Windsor in January 2022, that girls and boys would sing alongside each other in St George’s Chapel Choir.



The two girls, both aged nine, will now live in the school’s boarding house during the week and participate fully in the choristers’ programme of daily rehearsals and in time, regular services, alongside their normal schooling and co-curricular activities.



“We are tremendously proud of our long-standing tradition of educating and housing the choristers of St George’s Chapel,” commented William Goldsmith, Head at St George’s School Windsor Castle. “To be able to offer this opportunity to everybody at the school, regardless of gender, is very much aligned to our philosophy of valuing all students and recognising that each child has his or her own unique contribution to make to the life of our community and to global society as a whole.”



Founded in 1348, the Choir of St George’s Chapel sings regularly in the presence of Her Majesty the Queen and other members of the Royal family. In 2018, this included singing at royal weddings in the Chapel for both The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and for HRH Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank.



Formed of up to 23 choristers, normally appointed following an audition process between the ages of 7 and 9, the choir receives musical tuition from the Chapel Director of Music, the Assistant Director of Music and the Organ Scholar, as well as regular singing lessons with renowned teacher, Anita Morrison. Within school, they also take additional music theory lessons and learn to play at least two instruments. Choristers typically remain in the choir until the end of Year 8, when they leave St George’s School Windsor Castle for senior school.



“While only accounting for a small number of the children here at St George’s, the choristers fulfil a vital role in the daily life of the school and the Chapel,” added Goldsmith. “It’s one of the many aspects that makes the school truly unique, alongside becoming the first standalone UK prep school to follow the innovative International Baccalaureate and Pre-Senior Baccalaureate teaching methodologies, in a drive to ensure our students are truly real-world ready.”



About St George’s School Windsor Castle



St George’s School Windsor Castle is a progressive co-educational independent day and boarding school for children aged 3-13, located at the foot of the world-famous Windsor Castle in Berkshire and home to the girl and boy Choristers of St George’s Chapel. Through its innovative and ambitious International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Programme and Pre-Senior Baccalaureate (PSB)-based curriculum, the school is on track to become the first independent prep school in the UK classified as an IB World School, demonstrating its commitment to a forward-thinking new approach to learning. For more information, visit www.stgwindsor.org.



