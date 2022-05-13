MAY 13TH 2022, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

Urbanista, the Swedish lifestyle audio brand, is proud to announce that it is the winner of this year’s iF DESIGN AWARD and Red Dot ‘Best of the Best’: Product Design Award. In 2021, the brand launched the world’s first solar-powered wireless headphones that are set to revolutionise the audio industry. Urbanista Los Angeles has also recently been listed in the consumer products category for Fast Company's World Changing Ideas 2022 Awards.



Red Dot ‘Best of the Best’ Product Design Award 2022

This year, Urbanista Los Angeles solar-powered headphones have been awarded with the Red Dot ‘Best of the Best’ Product Design Award. Designers, design offices and manufacturers from around 60 countries entered their products in 2022. The Red Dot Jury made of 48 international members has evaluated almost 20,000 products “in search of good design and innovation”. Only those products that won over the experts with their outstanding design quality won a distinction. With Urbanista Los Angeles, Urbanista sets a new standard in the design industry.



iF DESIGN AWARD 2022

Urbanista Los Angeles Solar-Powered Headphones, won in the product discipline and audio category in the iF DESIGN AWARD 2022. Each year, the world’s oldest independent design organisation, Hannover-based, iF International Forum Design GmbH, organises the iF DESIGN AWARD.



Urbanista Los Angeles won over the 132-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world, with its revolutionary technology that converts light into energy for a nonstop audio experience. The competition was intense: almost 11,000 entries were submitted from 57 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality.



Anders Andreen, CEO at Urbanista, comments: “We are honoured that a product like Los Angeles keeps winning awards. These headphones are an advancement in technology that our industry has been waiting for and we at Urbanista are proud to deliver this groundbreaking technology to the market. Solar-powered technology will be at the forefront of audio technology for the foreseeable future and we are excited to drive this advancement in the audio space.”



About Urbanista

Urbanista was born in 2010 in Stockholm, Sweden out of love for cities and urban life. Our products are rooted in Scandinavian tradition and inspired by music, arts, fashion and urban culture. We believe that lifestyle audio products should not only sound great, but also look good. Today, our products are available in over 90 countries, and sold in 30,000 stores worldwide.



For more information visit www.urbanista.com

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on www.ifdesign.com and published in the iF Design App.