

Global workplace creation expert, Unispace, has been shortlisted for three Mixology2022 awards.



Hosted by Mix Interiors, the Mixology Awards celebrate the very best projects, products and people in commercial interior design. Unispace has been shortlisted in three categories for both its client projects and its own workplace designs, which include:



Project of the Year – Workplace Interiors, 15,000 to 30,000 sq ft: The firm’s development of Astellas Pharma’s Madrid workplace made the shortlist for this category. The multinational pharmaceutical company reached out to Unispace to develop a new workplace to suit the post-Covid needs of its business. The bespoke workplace was designed to provide a range of agile environments and create a more human-centric environment stepping away from a traditional hierarchical corporate structure.



Project of the Year – Workplace Interiors, Sub 5,000 sq ft: Unispace’s own Amsterdam Studio has been shortlisted for this award. The space has been designed to embrace ‘gezellig’, a Dutch term which emphasises open, inviting, and diverse spaces including a Library, Wintergarden, Social Kitchen and Karaoke Booth, all arranged around our dedicated learning and collaboration space: The Hive. The studio has been planned to take best advantage of the canal-side views and is a showcase for progressive local design culture and heritage, with the use of bold textiles, recycled materials, and iconic Dutch furniture selections.



Project of the Year – Workplace Interiors, 5,000 to 15,000 sq ft: The experts new Zurich studio wraps up the triple shortlist for Unispace. The studio was developed with people in mind. An experiential design has delivered a sense of calm and serenity that is influenced by its natural surroundings with material selection as natural as it is minimal, with a bias towards refined detailing. As a major hub in the EMEA portfolio, the studio design focuses on open, flexible spaces that foster connectivity, collaboration, innovation and wellbeing. The project was also delivered sustainably and was accredited with the highest possible LEED rating (Platinum).



Winners of the awards will be announced in June.



Lawrence Mohiuddine, CEO EMEA at Unispace, commented:



“We are delighted to have been shortlisted for not one, but three Mixology2022 awards, especially following our exciting with for Workplace Interiors, Project of the Year, 5,000 and to 15,000 sq ft last year with Boston Scientific and their remarkable workplace in Clonmel.”



“This prestigious accolade celebrates the best in the world of workplace interior design and to be shortlisted for not only the projects we deliver for our clients, but also our own office designs is an honour.”



