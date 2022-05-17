SLASH THE HOLIDAY BUDGET



Leading travel business Travel Club Elite has a range of cut-price spring holidays, with many up to an incredible half price, including flights, transfers & accommodation, flying from many UK airports.



How To Stretch Your Holiday Spend



At a time when most people are re-checking their budgets, holiday offers are a perfect way to get more for your holiday pounds. Manager Zoe Franklin, said,

"these excellent holidays are perfect for those who can travel earlier in the year & they’re a super solution to cost of living pressures. People can still get top quality holidays, with huge reductions & enjoy many other benefits by avoiding peak dates, though we even have some holiday deals over half-term & throughout the summer".



Flights are available across the UK & destinations & include wonderful Lakes & Mountains hotels & the still beautiful & unspoiled Greek Islands.



The Hills Are Alive...



Easy-on-the-wallet sample prices include: Just £399 for a week’s half board at the charming Hotel Edelweiss (including fights), one of Kitzbühel's most popular hotels, with a perfect quiet location on the edge of the town centre, & just a 5-minute stroll away to all the shops and cafes of this this small Alpine town’s streets. If you're a keen walker, the Hahnenkamm Gondola is a few minutes’ walk away, so you'll be up on the mountains in no time. Even better news is that Austria has removed all its Covid entry restrictions, visitors can now enter without proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test. Some holiday deals are available throughout the summer, including school holidays.



Or On The Beach?



For beach-lovers, Greek islands wonderful deals include: The lovely Alexanna Apartments, on unspoiled Kefalonia, May prices from just £523, a half-price saving. These comfortable apartments with magnificent sea views and wonderful sunrises, also have a swimming pool.



The Best Time To Travel



Spring travel has many benefits, apart from cost savings - Zoe, says,

"Spring is the perfect time to travel, many resorts have had a winter makeover, local staff are delighted to see visitors returning & are even more friendly & hospitable. There’s less crowds, hustle & bustle & the spring wild flowers will delight & greet you, with the attendant bees & butterflies. Temperatures haven’t yet reached the peaks of summer; Greece averages a perfect 72°F to 81°F I May. There’s a magical. gentle quality to the light in spring & the Vitamin D boost is just what the Doctor ordered, after a dreary British winter. These cut-price deals are a great opportunity to kickstart the summer, after our trying two years".



For more information & to book

Visit www.travelclubelite.com

Call 0121 213 0012 or

Email info@travelcluelite.com



Travel Club Elite has been a travel agent Member of ABTA for 37 years. ABTA no. 82689 - https://www.abta.com/abta-member-search/results?search=Birmi... Rated 5-stars by customer reviews on TrustPilot - https://uk.trustpilot.com/review/travelclubelite.com