In the latest Financial Times Executive Education rankings, ESCP Business School has climbed the prestigious table to a combined global position of 12th (+10 places). The school was ranked 12th worldwide for Custom Programmes and 19th worldwide for Open Programmes, with strong gains in both rankings.



The school, which has campuses in Berlin, London, Madrid, Paris, Turin and Warsaw ranked 2nd in Italy, 3rd in Germany and Spain, and 4th in France and the UK, demonstrating how ESCP continues to have a strong presence and impact across a competitive European market.



ESCP’s Customised Executive Education Programmes, which are run for specific clients or consortia, improved their global position by 2 places overall, with an 11 place jump for value for money. They were also ranked as 5th best worldwide for follow up. ESCP’s Open Executive Education programmes were also recognised amongst the best in the world, ranking within the global top 20 at 19th position. The School’s Open Programmes were scored in the global top 10 for international location and faculty diversity.



Simon Mercado, Executive Vice President/Directeur Général-Adjoint for Business & External Relations, comments:



“Executive Education at ESCP Business School has been recognised in these new rankings for its quality, impact and innovation. Our programmes in both custom and open category continue to fulfil the needs of clients and professionals with a deep commitment to excellence and responsible leadership in its broadest sense”.



