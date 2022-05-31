This week sees one of the biggest street party weekends in years with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. As millions set to make the most of the bank holiday, it seems the food & drink selection is one of the most important ingredients to make the perfect party for Brits with 67% of us hoping for the return of retro-classics dishes.



A pool of over 1000 UK adults by convenience store retailer SPAR UK, found that the humble sausage roll came out on top as their favourite street party choice - with the full list including:

Sausage roll (32%)

Pizza (28%)

Finger sandwiches (20%)

Chicken Wings (19.3%)

Chicken Goujons (16.6%)

Cake (16.1%)

Mini Sausages (16.0%)

Crisps (15.5%)

Scotch Eggs (13.3%)

Cheese and Pineapple (12.5%)



Although having become popular in the past few years, olives and hummus came at the bottom of the list of most-wanted snacks - in fact, only a third of Brits said they liked to see more modern dishes at these events.



When asked what plates they would like to see making a comeback, 31% said they missed the classic Vol-au-vents and a quarter (25%) wanted to see a retro trifle in the centre of the street party table. Other long-forgotten treats Brits wanted to see back at their parties included sweet treats like Black Forest Gateau (24%) and Battenberg Cake (23%) and savoury classics like Prawn Cocktail (21%) and even Devilled Eggs (15.2%)!



For the vast majority of people making sure that everyone is fed is the top priority with 72% of those asked saying there is nothing worse than running out of food at a street party and over half (55%) agreeing that making sure there were treats for kids to enjoy was crucial.



With over 12 million of us estimated to host a street party over the extended Bank Holiday weekend to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th year on the throne, it seems that what we eat to commemorate this special occasion is at the forefront of everyone’s mind with Google searches for “Street Party Food” more than doubling over recent weeks.



SPAR UK, which has over 2,600 stores across the country, commissioned the research to find out what Brits are really looking for when it comes to celebrating this weekend and the classics we will be filling our shopping baskets with.



