Leading visual artist, designer and ethical jewellery pioneer Arabel Lebrusan has won two accolades at this year’s NAJ Awards under her eponymous jewellery brand Lebrusan Studio.



Despite the awards receiving countless nominations and the independent brand facing stiff competition from a broad selection of the jewellery sector, Lebrusan Studio impressed the NAJ team and secured not one but two prestigious titles.



Lebrusan herself was crowned NAJ’s Jewellery Designer of the Year, a coveted title reserved for a jewellery designer who has consistently demonstrated a high level of professionalism, integrity and honesty as a member of the UK jewellery community. The award was handed to Lebrusan in recognition of her extensive practical knowledge, distinctive vision, flair for interpreting her clients’ ideas and unfaltering commitment to sustainable materials and manufacture. “This is a badge of honour that I will wear with the utmost pride,” the Creative Director says.



Meanwhile, the Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative Award is given to a company that’s delivered an activity which has contributed to wider society, a specific community or a cause through raising awareness and contributing time and funds. Lebrusan Studio won on the basis of having raised £1,000 earlier this year for The Global March Against Child Labour, an international network of trade unions, teachers’ associations and civil society organisations working towards the shared goal of eliminating and preventing all forms of child labour, slavery and trafficking.



In acknowledgement of 2021 as the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour, Lebrusan Studio spent six months raising awareness of child labour in jewellery supply chains and gathering funds for Global March, encouraging direct donations to the charity via a dedicated fundraising page called Lebrusan Studio Against Child Labour. To incentivise engagement, the brand offered rewards in exchange for donations, including pairs of hand-crafted silver filigree stud earrings for donations of £100+ and discount codes for use across online collections.



“We work really hard to make Lebrusan Studio a brand which is meaningful, memorable and has a tangible positive impact on the lives of others. It’s a real honour to have these efforts acknowledged,” says Arabel Lebrusan.



“We'd like to say a huge thank you to the NAJ for hosting such a special celebration, and to everyone responsible for making this happen for us. Ginormous congratulations to our fellow finalists and winners.”